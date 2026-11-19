Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TIME100 Next also features other prominent Indian personalities.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has added another significant achievement to her career, earning international recognition for her contribution to cinema. The actor features on the cover of TIME magazine's inaugural TIME100 Next India edition, which celebrates 100 emerging leaders making an impact across entertainment, business, sports, science and culture.

The recognition puts Alia's journey and growing influence in the global spotlight. Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who worked with her in RRR, has also penned a special tribute for the actor in the magazine, applauding her dedication to her craft and describing her as a global ambassador of Indian cinema.

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SS Rajamouli Praises Alia Bhatt's Dedication To Acting

In his tribute, Rajamouli recalled working with Alia during the making of RRR, in which she portrayed Sita. Despite having a relatively limited screen presence in the film, the actor approached the role with complete dedication, according to the filmmaker.

Rajamouli highlighted how Alia worked on her Telugu dialogues until every line felt natural to her. He also praised her ability to immerse herself in a character, explaining that she treats every role with equal commitment, irrespective of its screen time.

The filmmaker further appreciated her willingness to take up challenging characters rather than choosing safer options. He noted that Alia has a rare ability to make even complex performances appear effortless.

Rajamouli also acknowledged her growing international presence, particularly her appearances at global platforms such as the BAFTA Awards. He described her as one of the faces taking Indian cinema to a wider international audience.

Aryan Khan, Payal Kapadia And Theja Rio Share TIME Magazine Spotlight

Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with the 2025 Netflix series The B*ds of Bollywood, an unfiltered take on the film industry that also won several awards this year. Payal Kapadia builds her films around small, everyday details, weaving them into stories that reflect Indian realities while maintaining a global outlook. Her approach to filmmaking highlights how local experiences can connect with audiences worldwide. Theja Rio's debut film Angh is set in 1960s Nagaland and follows an Indigenous village chief and his son as Christianity gains influence in the region. The film won the Platform Prize at the Toronto International Film Festival and is also in contention for an Academy Award nomination in the Best International Feature Film category. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIME (@time)

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Who Else Features On TIME100 Next India List?

Apart from Alia Bhatt, the inaugural TIME100 Next India list features several prominent names from the entertainment industry and other fields.

Among those recognised are actors Vedang Raina, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aryan Khan, Kani Kusruti, Ishaan Khatter, Vicky Kaushal and Nayanthara. Musicians Anirudh Ravichander, Faheem Abdullah, Diljit Dosanjh and Prateek Kuhad have also found a place on the list.

The selection further includes cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Indian women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur, filmmaker Payal Kapadia and several emerging leaders from business, technology, science and social advocacy.

TIME100 Next India marks the first international edition of TIME's TIME100 Next franchise. The list has been curated by TIME journalists in India and across the world to recognise individuals influencing the country's future.

TIME will also host the inaugural TIME100 Next India Gala in Mumbai on December 12, 2026, bringing together several personalities featured on the list.

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Alia Bhatt's Journey From Bollywood To Global Recognition

Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012, alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. However, it was her performance in Imtiaz Ali's Highway (2014) that established her acting potential and earned her critical appreciation.

Over the years, she has explored a wide range of characters in films such as Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

She also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone in 2023, starring alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alongside acting, Alia has expanded her career into film production with projects such as Darlings.

Her appearance on the inaugural TIME100 Next India cover marks another significant recognition of her journey and growing presence on the international entertainment stage.