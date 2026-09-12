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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesLady Gaga, Fiancé Michael Polansk Welcome First Child, Singer Spotted With Newborn Baby

Lady Gaga, Fiancé Michael Polansk Welcome First Child, Singer Spotted With Newborn Baby

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have reportedly welcomed their first child. The couple were spotted with their newborn baby in Northern California.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky reportedly welcomed their first child.
  • Couple spotted with newborn during stroll in Northern California.
  • Baby's name, gender, birth details remain publicly unknown.
  • Gaga previously expressed desire for motherhood, despite apprehension.

Lady Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polansky have reportedly welcomed their first child together. The couple, who have largely kept their relationship and personal life away from the spotlight, were recently seen with a newborn baby during a stroll in Northern California.

Photos obtained by Page Six show Gaga carrying the infant close to her chest while Polansky walked alongside her.

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Lady Gaga And Michael Polansky Welcome First Baby

Multiple reports, including those from PEOPLE and Page Six, confirmed that Gaga and Polansky have welcomed their first child. However, the couple has not publicly announced the arrival, and details such as the baby's name, gender and exact date of birth remain unknown.

Gaga and Polansky have maintained a relatively private relationship. The singer has also been out of the public eye in recent months after completing her Mayhem Ball tour in April.

Gaga Has Spoken Openly About Wanting To Become A Mother

Motherhood has been a subject Gaga has discussed publicly over the years. In a March 2025 interview with The New York Times, she spoke about her excitement at becoming a mother while acknowledging that she had once felt apprehensive about it.

"I’m excited to be a mom. I used to have a lot of apprehension about it," she said.

She also spoke about wanting her future children to have the freedom to develop their own identities.

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Gaga And Polansky's Relationship Timeline

Gaga and Polansky were first linked in 2020 after they were photographed kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. They soon made their relationship public, including an appearance together at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami.

The pair later spent time together during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they quarantined together. In April 2020, a source close to Gaga told PEOPLE that the couple had been “been hanging out at her house” and “ordering delivery food” while self-isolating.

Frequently Asked Questions

Have Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky welcomed a child?

Yes, multiple reports confirm Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have welcomed their first child. They were recently seen with a newborn baby in Northern California.

Have Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky publicly announced their baby's arrival?

No, the couple has not publicly announced the baby's arrival. Details such as the baby's name, gender, and exact date of birth remain unknown.

How does Lady Gaga feel about becoming a mother?

Lady Gaga has openly expressed excitement about becoming a mother, despite previous apprehension. She also hopes her children will have the freedom to develop their own identities.

When did Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky begin their relationship?

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky were first linked in 2020 after being photographed kissing at a New Year's Eve party. They soon made their relationship public.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Sep 2026 08:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lady Gaga United States News Michael Polansky Lady Gaga Baby Lady Gaga First Child
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