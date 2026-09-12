Lady Gaga, Fiancé Michael Polansk Welcome First Child, Singer Spotted With Newborn Baby

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky reportedly welcomed their first child.

Couple spotted with newborn during stroll in Northern California.

Baby's name, gender, birth details remain publicly unknown.

Gaga previously expressed desire for motherhood, despite apprehension.

Lady Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polansky have reportedly welcomed their first child together. The couple, who have largely kept their relationship and personal life away from the spotlight, were recently seen with a newborn baby during a stroll in Northern California.

Photos obtained by Page Six show Gaga carrying the infant close to her chest while Polansky walked alongside her.

ALSO READ: Punjab, Haryana HC Quashes FIR On 'Yaariyan 2'; Says Kirpan Portrayal Wasn't An Insult To Sikh Religion

Lady Gaga And Michael Polansky Welcome First Baby

Multiple reports, including those from PEOPLE and Page Six, confirmed that Gaga and Polansky have welcomed their first child. However, the couple has not publicly announced the arrival, and details such as the baby's name, gender and exact date of birth remain unknown.

Gaga and Polansky have maintained a relatively private relationship. The singer has also been out of the public eye in recent months after completing her Mayhem Ball tour in April.

Gente!!! 😭😭 O primeiro filho da Gaga nasceu ❤️



Ela foi vista com o bebê ao lado de Michael Polansky recentemente, e o Page Six e outros tabloides estão publicando as fotos depois do veículo afirmar que os papais deram recentemente as boas-vindas ao primeiro filho! pic.twitter.com/4wvNDaGOkz — RDT Lady Gaga (@RDTLadyGaga) September 12, 2026

Gaga Has Spoken Openly About Wanting To Become A Mother

Motherhood has been a subject Gaga has discussed publicly over the years. In a March 2025 interview with The New York Times, she spoke about her excitement at becoming a mother while acknowledging that she had once felt apprehensive about it.

"I’m excited to be a mom. I used to have a lot of apprehension about it," she said.

She also spoke about wanting her future children to have the freedom to develop their own identities.

ALSO READ: Friday Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's 'Haiwaan' Opens With Rs 3 Cr, Struggles Against 'Mirzapur The Movie'

Gaga And Polansky's Relationship Timeline

Gaga and Polansky were first linked in 2020 after they were photographed kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. They soon made their relationship public, including an appearance together at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami.

The pair later spent time together during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they quarantined together. In April 2020, a source close to Gaga told PEOPLE that the couple had been “been hanging out at her house” and “ordering delivery food” while self-isolating.