Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 'Shamitabh' featured a mute actor with a powerful voice.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, warmly recalling his memorable experience of working alongside acclaimed actor Dhanush in the 2015 drama Shamitabh. Speaking candidly on the sets of his popular quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, the legendary veteran heaped glowing praise on Dhanush for his unmatched versatility and rare ability to completely immerse himself into any given character. The heartwarming moment unfolded during a lively interaction with contestant Kedarnath Sahu, who enthusiastically revealed that he is an ardent admirer of the celebrated South superstar.

Amitabh Bachchan Praises Dhanush

Agreeing wholeheartedly with the contestant, Amitabh confessed that he shares the exact same admiration for the National Award-winning actor.

Recalling their celebrated collaboration, Big B said, "Bhaisahab aapne kaha aap Dhanushji ke bohot bade fan hain, aap aur humme ek cheez hai ki hum bhi unke bohot bade fan hain. Manyavar, sach bolu toh voh adbhut kalakaar hain aur aap unko koi bhi abhinay karne ko boliye, puri tarah uss mein ghus jaate hain aur naachte bhi bohot acche hain" (You said that you are a huge fan of Dhanush, and you and I have one thing in common—I am also a huge fan of his. To be honest, he is an extraordinary artiste. Ask him to perform any role, and he completely immerses himself in it. He is also a very good dancer).

Also Read: Sharad Kapoor Reveals How SRK, Salman and Sonu Sood Offered Support During His Crisis

Reflecting on the privilege of sharing screen space with him, the megastar added, "Humne unke saath ek film (Shamitabh) mein kaam kiya tha aur humare liye bohot bada saubhagya tha. Kaafi suna tha unke baare mein aur kaafi jaankari bhi thi, lekin unse mulakat hui aur unke saath kaam kiya humne aur unka kaam dekha. Sahi mein bahut hi adbhut kalakaar hain voh" (I had the opportunity to work with him in Shamitabh, and it was a great privilege for me. I had heard a lot about him and knew quite a bit about him, but then I met him, worked with him, and saw his work. Truly, he is an extraordinary artiste).

About 'Shamitabh'

Directed by R. Balki, Shamitabh was released in theatres on February 6, 2015, and marked the acting debut of Akshara Haasan alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush. The unique plot revolved around Daanish (Dhanush), a mute aspiring actor who dreams of becoming a superstar, and Amitabh Sinha (Amitabh), a failed actor blessed with a powerful baritone. The duo joins forces, with Big B lending his iconic voice to Daanish, ultimately creating the famous screen persona of 'Shamitabh'.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Gives Fans A Peek At Daughter Malti Reciting Gayatri Mantra | WATCH

The film also featured a memorable soundtrack composed by veteran maestro Ilaiyaraaja, boasting tracks like 'Ishq-e-Fillum', 'Sha Sha Sha Mi Mi Mi', 'Stereophonic Sannata', and 'Piddly Si Baatein', which was sung by Amitabh Bachchan himself.