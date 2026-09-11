Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 72nd National Film Awards moved to Kevadia, Gujarat, from Delhi.

The venue shift sparked debate among film industry stakeholders.

Actor Paresh Rawal defended Gujarat as a suitable hosting location.

MIB stated the move embodies 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

The 72nd National Film Awards are making history this year as the ceremony moves out of Delhi for the first time. The prestigious event will be held in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22, with President Droupadi Murmu scheduled to present the honours.

The decision to shift the ceremony from Delhi has sparked debate, with some questioning why Gujarat was chosen when other major film hubs such as Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kerala have also made significant contributions to Indian cinema. Amid the criticism, actor Paresh Rawal has now defended the decision, asking those questioning the move whether Gujarat is “in Bangladesh or Pakistan”.

‘Is Gujarat In Bangladesh Or Pakistan?’

Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Paresh Rawal hit back at the criticism surrounding the venue change. Defending Gujarat as a choice for hosting the National Film Awards, he said, “Is Gujarat in Bangladesh or Pakistan? It is also a part of our own country. Why shouldn't this event be held in Gujarat? Events should be held in Gujarat too….”

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When asked why the ceremony was being shifted from Delhi, Paresh pointed out that several major national events are held in the capital, while other states also deserve the opportunity to host prestigious occasions.

“Parade on January 26 takes place in Delhi only. These functions, therefore, should be in every state. I say such events should take place in every state. There is nothing wrong with that,” he said.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | On the controversy surrounding the hosting of the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat, actor Paresh Rawal says, "Is Gujarat in Bangladesh or Pakistan? It is also a part of our own country. Why shouldn't this event be held in Gujarat?… pic.twitter.com/mqvuXzeZ6v — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026

72nd National Film Awards 2026

For the first time in the history of the National Film Awards, the ceremony is moving out of Delhi. Vigyan Bhawan, which hosted the first National Film Awards ceremony in 1954 and has been the venue for several editions since, will not host this year’s event.

Instead, the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony will be held in Kevadia, Gujarat, home to the Statue of Unity. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to present the honours on September 22.

Article 370, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, won Best Feature Film, while its lead actor Yami Gautam was named Best Actress. The Best Actor award will be shared by Mammootty for his performance in Bramayugam and Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion.

Randeep Hooda won Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Nag Ashwin’s Telugu blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Arun Matheswaran’s Tamil thriller Captain Miller, headlined by Dhanush, was recognised for promoting national, social and environmental values.

MIB On National Film Awards

Following the criticism, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) issued a statement on why they have decided to shift the venue outside Delhi. “In a major policy initiative, it has been decided by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to hold National Film Awards in various parts of the country taking beyond National Capital,” the statement read.

It added that the shift will embody “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”. “The ceremony at Ekta Nagar this year will bring together cinematic talent from across India, embodying the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.”