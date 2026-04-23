Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram Post After Voting In Tamil Nadu Has A Vijay Link Fans Are Decoding

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu elections concluded with celebrity voters including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan.

Actor Vijay's party, TVK, made its political debut in the elections.

Actress Trisha Krishnan's social media post sparked speculation about her leanings.

Fans interpreted Trisha's music choice as support for Vijay's party.

Polling for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu concluded at 6 PM on Thursday. During the day, several celebrities, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith, and Dhanush, were seen stepping out to vote. Much of the attention was on actor Vijay, as this election marks the political debut of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Amid this, a subtle social media post from his long-time co-star Trisha Krishnan quickly caught the Internet’s attention, with many interpreting it as a hint at her political leaning.

Trisha’s Viral Post

After casting her vote alongside her mother, Uma, Trisha shared a photo on Instagram showing her inked finger. Shared a few hours ago, the image featured a minimal caption consisting of just two emojis - a pointing finger and a nazar amulet.

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While the caption itself was understated, the background music she chose sparked speculation. Trisha used the song Arjunar Villu from the 2004 blockbuster Ghilli, which starred both her and Vijay.

Ghilli remains one of the most iconic films that established Vijay and Trisha as a popular on-screen pair. According to fans, the actress cropped the audio to highlight the whistling section of the track, which happens to resemble the official party symbol of TVK.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Soon after the post went live, fans flooded the comments section with interpretations of the subtle hint.

One user wrote, “Music says it all.”

Another commented, “Code word: Ghilli song.”

A third added, “Song started with whistle.”

A fourth simply wrote, “Code word accepted.”

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Trisha Urges People to Vote

When speaking to reporters outside the polling booth, Trisha chose to keep her message focused on civic responsibility.

“Please vote. Just go vote. That’s your right, it’s your duty. Please go vote,” she said.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu Election: After casting her vote at a polling booth in Chennai, actress Trisha Krishnan, said, "Please vote. It is your duty and right to vote." #AssemblyPollsWithPTI#TamilNaduPollsWithPTI



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/u9pvVfhm4k — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 23, 2026

Vijay-Trisha’s On-Screen Legacy

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan remain one of the most beloved on-screen pairs in Tamil cinema. The duo has worked together in several films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and most recently Leo.

Trisha is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming Tamil film Karuppu, in which she stars alongside Suriya. Vijay, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Jana Nayagan over certification from the censor board. It is said to be his last film before his full-time entry into politics.

Although neither Trisha nor Vijay has ever publicly addressed rumours about their “affair”, their long-standing bond continues to remain a talking point among fans.