Kangana Ranaut To Jaya Bachchan: How Much Do These Star MPs Earn Monthly?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bollywood actors now earn government salaries as MPs.

Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil receive Rs. 1.24 lakh monthly.

MPs get additional constituency, office, and daily allowances.

Jaya Bachchan also earns as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Several Bollywood personalities have successfully transitioned from the silver screen to Indian politics. Names like Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil, Ravi Kishan, and Jaya Bachchan are among those who are not only earning from films but also receiving salaries and allowances from the government as Members of Parliament (MPs).

Here’s a breakdown of how much these celebrity politicians earn from their roles in Parliament:

ALSO READ: Jasmine Bhasin To Nia Sharma: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Makers Reach Out to Former Contestants

Kangana Ranaut’s Salary And Allowances

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is a BJP MP from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh. Like all MPs, she receives a monthly salary of Rs. 1 lakh. However, after a 24% hike in March 2025, her salary has increased to Rs. 1.24 lakh per month.

In addition to this, she is entitled to:

Rs. 87,000 per month as constituency allowance

Rs. 75,000 per month for office expenses, including staff salaries and stationery

A daily allowance of Rs. 2,500

Arun Govil’s Government Salary

Actor Arun Govil, also serving as an MP, receives the same salary structure. His monthly income from the government stands at Rs. 1.24 lakh following the hike.

He also gets:

Rs. 87,000 as constituency allowance

Rs. 75,000 for office-related expenses

Rs. 2,500 daily allowance

Additionally, he is provided with government accommodation.

Ravi Kishan’s Earnings As An MP

Ravi Kishan, BJP MP from Gorakhpur, also earns Rs. 1.24 lakh per month as salary. Along with this, he receives all standard allowances provided to MPs, including constituency allowance, office expenses, and a daily allowance of Rs. 2,500.

Jaya Bachchan’s Salary As A Rajya Sabha MP

Jaya Bachchan, a Rajya Sabha MP, also receives the revised salary after the 2025 hike. Her monthly salary is Rs. 1.24 lakh.

Apart from this, she is entitled to:

Rs. 87,000 as constituency allowance

Rs. 2,500 daily allowance

Additional benefits and allowances as per government norms

Salary Structure For MPs

All Members of Parliament in India receive a fixed salary along with several allowances. These include constituency allowance, office expenses, and daily allowances to manage their official responsibilities effectively.