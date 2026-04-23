Following a hike in March 2025, MPs, including Bollywood celebrities, receive a monthly salary of Rs. 1.24 lakh. This is an increase from the previous Rs. 1 lakh.
Kangana Ranaut To Jaya Bachchan: How Much Do These Star MPs Earn Monthly?
Celebrity MPs receive a fixed salary along with multiple allowances, including constituency and office expenses, reflecting their dual role in public service and public life.
- Bollywood actors now earn government salaries as MPs.
- Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil receive Rs. 1.24 lakh monthly.
- MPs get additional constituency, office, and daily allowances.
- Jaya Bachchan also earns as a Rajya Sabha MP.
Several Bollywood personalities have successfully transitioned from the silver screen to Indian politics. Names like Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil, Ravi Kishan, and Jaya Bachchan are among those who are not only earning from films but also receiving salaries and allowances from the government as Members of Parliament (MPs).
Here’s a breakdown of how much these celebrity politicians earn from their roles in Parliament:
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Kangana Ranaut’s Salary And Allowances
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is a BJP MP from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh. Like all MPs, she receives a monthly salary of Rs. 1 lakh. However, after a 24% hike in March 2025, her salary has increased to Rs. 1.24 lakh per month.
In addition to this, she is entitled to:
- Rs. 87,000 per month as constituency allowance
- Rs. 75,000 per month for office expenses, including staff salaries and stationery
- A daily allowance of Rs. 2,500
Arun Govil’s Government Salary
Actor Arun Govil, also serving as an MP, receives the same salary structure. His monthly income from the government stands at Rs. 1.24 lakh following the hike.
He also gets:
- Rs. 87,000 as constituency allowance
- Rs. 75,000 for office-related expenses
- Rs. 2,500 daily allowance
Additionally, he is provided with government accommodation.
Ravi Kishan’s Earnings As An MP
Ravi Kishan, BJP MP from Gorakhpur, also earns Rs. 1.24 lakh per month as salary. Along with this, he receives all standard allowances provided to MPs, including constituency allowance, office expenses, and a daily allowance of Rs. 2,500.
Jaya Bachchan’s Salary As A Rajya Sabha MP
Jaya Bachchan, a Rajya Sabha MP, also receives the revised salary after the 2025 hike. Her monthly salary is Rs. 1.24 lakh.
Apart from this, she is entitled to:
- Rs. 87,000 as constituency allowance
- Rs. 2,500 daily allowance
- Additional benefits and allowances as per government norms
Salary Structure For MPs
All Members of Parliament in India receive a fixed salary along with several allowances. These include constituency allowance, office expenses, and daily allowances to manage their official responsibilities effectively.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the monthly salary of Bollywood celebrities who are now MPs?
Besides salary, what other allowances do these celebrity MPs receive?
They receive a constituency allowance of Rs. 87,000 per month and Rs. 75,000 for office expenses. A daily allowance of Rs. 2,500 is also provided.
Are there any additional benefits for MPs like Arun Govil?
Yes, in addition to salary and allowances, Arun Govil is also provided with government accommodation for his role as an MP.
How does Jaya Bachchan's parliamentary earnings compare to others?
Jaya Bachchan, as a Rajya Sabha MP, also earns the revised monthly salary of Rs. 1.24 lakh. She receives similar constituency and daily allowances as other MPs.