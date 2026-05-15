Trisha Krishnan Blushes As Fans Mention ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay At Karuppu Screening: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trisha Krishnan blushed at fan mention of Vijay after screening.

Fans gathered, playfully asking Trisha to convey greetings to Vijay.

RJ Balaji celebrated film moments energetically at the theatre.

Karuppu's release faced delays due to KDM and accidental leaks.

A viral moment from Chennai has once again put actor Trisha Krishnan in the spotlight. The actress, who attended a special screening of Karuppu, was seen blushing and smiling as fans outside the theatre teasingly mentioned Thalapathy Vijay, reigniting ongoing speculation around their much-talked-about rapport.

ALSO READ: RJ Balaji Recreates Nani Jersey Scene At Karuppu's Screening, Gives Trisha Krishnan A Hug

Fans Crowd Outside Theatre After Screening

As Trisha Krishnan made her way out of Rohini Silver Screens after attending the first-day-first-show screening of Karuppu, the atmosphere outside turned electric. Fans crowded around her car, hoping to catch a moment with the actress. In a playful exchange, someone in the crowd called out, “Tell Thalapathy that we asked about him".

Caught off guard by the playful remark, Trisha Krishnan couldn’t help but blush. The a moment was quickly captured on camera and spread across social media platforms. The clip has since gone viral, with fans dissecting every expression and reaction, adding fuel to the ongoing chatter surrounding her and Vijay.

RJ Balaji’s Energetic Theatre Celebration

RJ Balaji Celebrating the Victory with Fans after #Karuppu FDFS❤️💥 pic.twitter.com/huTI1Ta3g3 — Aᴋᴀꜱʜ Sғᴄ 𝕏 (@AkashSuriya_FC) May 15, 2026

Inside the theatre, Karuppu screenings saw high energy, with RJ Balaji reportedly celebrating key moments of the film alongside the audience. His excitement matched the packed crowd’s enthusiasm, as cheers echoed through the auditorium during pivotal scenes.

Trisha was also seen sharing a warm and friendly moment with Balaji, even stepping in with a light-hearted hug to calm the excitement as celebrations intensified.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan, Suriya’s Karuppu Released Illegally In North India; Makers Fear Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’-Like Leak Issue

Behind The Delayed Release Of Karuppu

While the film eventually reached audiences, its journey to theatres was not entirely smooth. Despite approvals for early morning shows across Tamil Nadu, screenings faced unexpected interruptions.

A key issue was the delay in the Key Delivery Message (KDM), a digital requirement essential for cinema screenings. According to reports, producer SR Prabhu was working to resolve pending formalities to ensure smooth distribution.

Adding to the confusion, the film was accidentally played in select cities including Mumbai, Pune, and Varanasi due to a digital error, raising concerns over piracy. The production team quickly issued strict warnings urging audiences not to record or circulate any footage online.