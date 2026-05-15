RJ Balaji Recreates Nani Jersey Scene At Karuppu's Screening, Gives Trisha Krishnan A Hug

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Despite challenges, Karuppu's release was confirmed after tense standoff.

After a delay that tested everyone's patience, Karuppu finally made it to theatres on May 15, and the moment it did, filmmaker RJ Balaji could not hold himself together.

The film, headlined by Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, was supposed to open a day earlier but got held back after Dream Warrior Pictures ran into financial trouble. When the first show finally rolled at Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai and the crowd inside went wild, Balaji let it all out. He screamed, threw his fist in the air, and was visibly on the verge of tears.

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Real Life Echoed Nani's Iconic Jersey Scene

Those who have watched the 2019 Telugu film Jersey will remember the moment well. Nani's character Arjun, after a gruelling fight to reclaim his cricketing career, rushes to a railway station and lets out a raw, unfiltered scream as a train thunder past him. It was one of the most talked-about scenes from the film, and Balaji seemed to have lived his own version of it that evening.

Sitting beside him at the screening were Trisha Krishnan, music composer Sai Abhyankkar, and actor Karthi, Suriya's brother. They watched him with wide smiles as he soaked in the moment. Once the film wrapped up, the audience turned around, spotted Balaji, and broke into chants of his name. That pushed him over the edge. Trisha walked up and hugged him, and so did Sai.

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Karuppu's Release Turned Into An Overnight Crisis

Getting Karuppu to theatres was not straightforward. Even after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay gave the green light for 9 AM shows across the state, cinemas began pulling the plug on screenings one by one. Audiences who had already shown up were left waiting with no clear answers.

The bottleneck was the Key Delivery Message, a digital key that theatres need before they can screen a film. Producer SR Prabhu was in the middle of clearing dues to get those keys out. To make matters worse, digital cinema platform Qube ended up playing the film by mistake in Mumbai, Pune, and Varanasi. Prabhu, alarmed by the possibility of the film leaking online, called a meeting with the Producers Council. His legal team issued a public notice asking fans not to record or share any footage.

The fear was not unfounded. Actor Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan had faced a similar piracy scare, and nobody wanted Karuppu to go down the same road. By early Friday morning, the standoff was finally over and the release was confirmed.

Balaji had already spent the previous day in damage control mode, posting an apology video for the delay. Karuppu features Suriya and Trisha in the central roles, with Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy, and Yogi Babu rounding out the cast. Had everything gone to plan, the film was on track to open at around Rs 25 crore. Whether it can still get close to that number is now the question.