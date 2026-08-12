Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Rakesh Bedi urged harsh penalties for food, liquor adulteration.

He questioned FSSAI's inaction regarding fake Indian liquor products.

Bedi demanded murder charges on such people.

Maharashtra authorities initiated action against several major alcohol brands.

Rakesh Bedi has voiced concern over the alleged adulteration of food, beverages and alcohol, arguing that those who knowingly put consumers' lives at risk for profit should face far tougher legal consequences. In a video shared on social media, the actor questioned how such practices could continue and called for adulterators to be charged with “attempt to murder”.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20 Gets A Major Twist As Salman Khan Announces 'Extra Jeevandan' For Contestants

Rakesh Bedi Raises Questions Over Alleged Fake Liquor

Bedi addressed the issue while speaking about alleged irregularities involving alcoholic products. Referring to the matter, he said, "FSSAI has found out that almost all the liquor made in our country, the liquor that is produced in India, is not actually liquor at all; it is spirit. Essences of liquor are added to it and then it is sold."

He then questioned why the alleged issue had not been detected earlier, saying, "So, for many years, we have not been drinking whisky, rum or brandy in our country. Everything is fake. But the question that comes to my mind is, were all the FSSAI officers asleep all these years? Did none of the FSSAI officers ever drink liquor? Did nobody ever realise that the liquor in our country was fake? How did they suddenly wake up?"

The actor urged authorities to ensure that action does not stop after the issue has come to light.

He said, "Anyway, better late than never. Now that you have woken up, please don't go back to sleep. Don't sleep until you put a stop to all this. In fact, never sleep. Because there are so many fake things in our country, so many adulterated food products."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakesh Bedi (@therakeshbedi)

Bedi Demands 'Attempt To Murder' Charges

Bedi went on to argue that food and drink adulteration should be treated as a grave offence because it can potentially endanger the lives of numerous unsuspecting people.

"And I believe that anyone who adulterates food should face a case of murder, or at least attempt to murder, because they are trying to kill so many people for the sake of making a little profit. Isn't that incredible? So, anyone who adulterates food, whether it is liquor or anything meant for eating or drinking, should at least face a case of attempt to murder," Rakesh Bedi said.

ALSO READ: Influencer Faces Backlash For Shooting Reel Inside Taj Mahal, Internet Says ‘Rules Should Be Same For Everyone’

Regulatory Action Targets Major Alcohol Brands In Maharashtra

Prohibition-of-sale action based on non-conforming laboratory reports has been issued in connection with three Old Monk Rum variants, McDowell’s No 1 Rum, Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky, Old Cask Deluxe XXX Rum, Central Province Whisky, McDowell’s No. 1 Celebration Matured XXX Rum, Antiquity Blue Whisky and Royal Challenge Whisky.

Notices have also been issued to six other manufacturers in Maharashtra in the matter, with further necessary action expected to follow.