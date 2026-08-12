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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Dhurandhar' Actor Rakesh Bedi Demands 'Attempt To Murder' Chargers For Food, Alcohol Adulteration

'Dhurandhar' Actor Rakesh Bedi Demands 'Attempt To Murder' Chargers For Food, Alcohol Adulteration

Rakesh Bedi has raised concerns over alleged food and alcohol adulteration, calling for offenders who endanger consumers' lives to face attempt to murder charges.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 03:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Rakesh Bedi urged harsh penalties for food, liquor adulteration.
  • He questioned FSSAI's inaction regarding fake Indian liquor products.
  • Bedi demanded murder charges on such people.
  • Maharashtra authorities initiated action against several major alcohol brands.

Rakesh Bedi has voiced concern over the alleged adulteration of food, beverages and alcohol, arguing that those who knowingly put consumers' lives at risk for profit should face far tougher legal consequences. In a video shared on social media, the actor questioned how such practices could continue and called for adulterators to be charged with “attempt to murder”.

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Rakesh Bedi Raises Questions Over Alleged Fake Liquor

Bedi addressed the issue while speaking about alleged irregularities involving alcoholic products. Referring to the matter, he said, "FSSAI has found out that almost all the liquor made in our country, the liquor that is produced in India, is not actually liquor at all; it is spirit. Essences of liquor are added to it and then it is sold."

He then questioned why the alleged issue had not been detected earlier, saying, "So, for many years, we have not been drinking whisky, rum or brandy in our country. Everything is fake. But the question that comes to my mind is, were all the FSSAI officers asleep all these years? Did none of the FSSAI officers ever drink liquor? Did nobody ever realise that the liquor in our country was fake? How did they suddenly wake up?"

The actor urged authorities to ensure that action does not stop after the issue has come to light.

He said, "Anyway, better late than never. Now that you have woken up, please don't go back to sleep. Don't sleep until you put a stop to all this. In fact, never sleep. Because there are so many fake things in our country, so many adulterated food products."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakesh Bedi (@therakeshbedi)

Bedi Demands 'Attempt To Murder' Charges 

Bedi went on to argue that food and drink adulteration should be treated as a grave offence because it can potentially endanger the lives of numerous unsuspecting people.

"And I believe that anyone who adulterates food should face a case of murder, or at least attempt to murder, because they are trying to kill so many people for the sake of making a little profit. Isn't that incredible? So, anyone who adulterates food, whether it is liquor or anything meant for eating or drinking, should at least face a case of attempt to murder," Rakesh Bedi said.

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Regulatory Action Targets Major Alcohol Brands In Maharashtra

Prohibition-of-sale action based on non-conforming laboratory reports has been issued in connection with three Old Monk Rum variants, McDowell’s No 1 Rum, Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky, Old Cask Deluxe XXX Rum, Central Province Whisky, McDowell’s No. 1 Celebration Matured XXX Rum, Antiquity Blue Whisky and Royal Challenge Whisky.

Notices have also been issued to six other manufacturers in Maharashtra in the matter, with further necessary action expected to follow.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rakesh Bedi's primary concern regarding food and beverages?

Rakesh Bedi is concerned about the alleged adulteration of food, beverages, and alcohol. He argues that those who knowingly put consumers' lives at risk for profit should face severe legal consequences.

What legal action does Rakesh Bedi propose for adulterators?

Bedi demands that anyone involved in food and drink adulteration should be charged with

What specific issue did Bedi highlight concerning alcoholic products?

Bedi cited FSSAI findings suggesting that most Indian-produced liquor is spirit with added essences, not genuine liquor. He questioned why regulatory bodies did not detect this issue earlier.

Have any regulatory actions been taken against alcohol brands?

Yes, prohibition-of-sale actions have been issued in Maharashtra for several major alcohol brands, including Old Monk and McDowell's, due to non-conforming laboratory reports.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 03:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Food Adulteration Rakesh Bedi Fake Liquor FSSAI Old Monk Rum McDowell's Alcohol Adulteration
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