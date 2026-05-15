Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trisha Krishnan, Suriya's

Film faced financial settlement issues, delaying its initial release.

Production house apologized for inconvenience, thanked patient fans.

Suriya and director RJ Balaji expressed gratitude to audiences.

Trisha Krishnan and Suriya’s film Karuppu has finally released in theatres today, May 15, after an unexpected delay. The film was initially scheduled to hit screens on Thursday, but could not be released due to reported financial settlement issues, despite earlier approvals for additional screenings granted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. Following the delay, production house Dream Warrior Pictures issued a statement on social media, also apologising to audiences for the inconvenience.

Trisha Krishnan, Suriya’s Karuppu Releases Today

“There are some journeys that test not just time, but the heart itself. To every person who waited for Karuppu, who kept asking about the film, who never stopped believing in us even through the silence and delays - we owe you an apology, and more importantly, our deepest gratitude,” the banner wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

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The production house confirmed that the film is now releasing worldwide and expressed gratitude to fans for their patience and support.

“We know this wait was painful. We know many of you held onto this film with so much love and expectation. Every delay weighed heavily on us too. But through every setback, it was your support, your messages, your faith, and your endless love that kept this dream alive. Today, with full hearts and tears of gratitude, we finally say: Karuppu is releasing worldwide!” the statement added.

It further noted, “This film carries our blood, sweat, sleepless nights, struggles, and emotions. It is not just our story anymore - it belongs to every one of you who stood beside us through this journey. Thank you for waiting. Thank you for believing. See you in theatres!”

There are some journeys that test not just time, but the heart itself.



To every person who waited for Karuppu who kept asking about the film, who never stopped believing in us even through the silence and delays — we owe you an apology, and more importantly, our deepest… — DreamWarriorPictures (@DreamWarriorpic) May 14, 2026

Actor Suriya, who reportedly stepped in to help resolve the financial settlement, also shared a message on X.

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He wrote, “Dear all… Thank you for being with us! Karuppu Veera Bhadrudu from today!”

And finally, Karuppu from Today !!! 🖤🖤🖤

Thank you all 🥹🥹🥹🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/wktf8Smqv5 — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) May 15, 2026

Director RJ Balaji, who also plays a negative role in the film, thanked fans for their patience, posting, “And finally, Karuppu from today!”

About Karuppu

Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji and produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under Dream Warrior Pictures. The film features Suriya in dual roles as Saravanan and Karuppuswamy, while Trisha Krishnan plays lawyer Preethi. RJ Balaji also appears as the antagonist.