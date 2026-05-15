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HomeEntertainmentMoviesTrisha Krishnan, Suriya’s Karuppu Opens In Cinemas Today After Financial Delay; Makers Issue Emotional Note

Trisha Krishnan, Suriya’s Karuppu Opens In Cinemas Today After Financial Delay; Makers Issue Emotional Note

Karuppu, starring Trisha Krishnan and Suriya, will release in theatres today after facing financial hurdles on its original release day yesterday.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 May 2026 08:23 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trisha Krishnan, Suriya's
  • Film faced financial settlement issues, delaying its initial release.
  • Production house apologized for inconvenience, thanked patient fans.
  • Suriya and director RJ Balaji expressed gratitude to audiences.

Trisha Krishnan and Suriya’s film Karuppu has finally released in theatres today, May 15, after an unexpected delay. The film was initially scheduled to hit screens on Thursday, but could not be released due to reported financial settlement issues, despite earlier approvals for additional screenings granted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. Following the delay, production house Dream Warrior Pictures issued a statement on social media, also apologising to audiences for the inconvenience.

Trisha Krishnan, Suriya’s Karuppu Releases Today 

“There are some journeys that test not just time, but the heart itself. To every person who waited for Karuppu, who kept asking about the film, who never stopped believing in us even through the silence and delays - we owe you an apology, and more importantly, our deepest gratitude,” the banner wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

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The production house confirmed that the film is now releasing worldwide and expressed gratitude to fans for their patience and support.

“We know this wait was painful. We know many of you held onto this film with so much love and expectation. Every delay weighed heavily on us too. But through every setback, it was your support, your messages, your faith, and your endless love that kept this dream alive. Today, with full hearts and tears of gratitude, we finally say: Karuppu is releasing worldwide!” the statement added.

It further noted, “This film carries our blood, sweat, sleepless nights, struggles, and emotions. It is not just our story anymore - it belongs to every one of you who stood beside us through this journey. Thank you for waiting. Thank you for believing. See you in theatres!”

Actor Suriya, who reportedly stepped in to help resolve the financial settlement, also shared a message on X.

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He wrote, “Dear all… Thank you for being with us! Karuppu Veera Bhadrudu from today!”

Director RJ Balaji, who also plays a negative role in the film, thanked fans for their patience, posting, “And finally, Karuppu from today!”

About Karuppu

Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji and produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under Dream Warrior Pictures. The film features Suriya in dual roles as Saravanan and Karuppuswamy, while Trisha Krishnan plays lawyer Preethi. RJ Balaji also appears as the antagonist.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When was the movie Karuppu released?

The movie Karuppu was released in theaters on May 15th, after facing an unexpected delay.

Why was Karuppu delayed?

The film's release was postponed due to reported financial settlement issues.

Who are the main actors in Karuppu?

The film stars Trisha Krishnan and Suriya, with Suriya playing dual roles. RJ Balaji also appears in a negative role.

What did Dream Warrior Pictures say about the delay?

Dream Warrior Pictures apologized to audiences for the inconvenience and thanked fans for their patience and support.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 08:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Suriya Trisha Krishnan Breaking News ABP Live Karuppu
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