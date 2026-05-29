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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTej Pratap Yadav To Feature In Bhojpuri Reality Show With Pawan Singh

Tej Pratap Yadav To Feature In Bhojpuri Reality Show With Pawan Singh

Bhojpuri reality show 'Bhojpuri Bawal' is set to premiere on TV, featuring Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua, and Bihar politician Tej Pratap Yadav, who will reveal aspects of his personal life.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 29 May 2026 02:13 PM (IST)
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  • Unique 'follow reality' format with no tasks or eliminations.

The Bhojpuri entertainment industry has been growing at a steady pace, and now it is ready to make a big splash on television. A brand new reality show called Bhojpuri Bawal is all set to premiere on TV, and it is already creating quite a buzz. The show will bring together some of the biggest names in Bhojpuri entertainment under one roof, including Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey, and Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua. But the name that has perhaps turned the most heads is Bihar politician Tej Pratap Yadav, who has officially joined the cast. With such a powerful lineup, Bhojpuri Bawal looks like it could be one of the most-watched reality shows to come out of the Bhojpuri entertainment world in recent times.

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Tej Pratap, Pawan Singh Share Throne In Promo

Tej Pratap Yadav's entry into the show was announced through a promo shared on JioHoster's Instagram page. In the promo, Tej Pratap Yadav and Pawan Singh are seen seated on a throne together, and the energy between them already hints at a fierce rivalry. The caption on the promo reads, "Coming to garner public love, entertainment galore." The promo has already received a warm response from fans, and the excitement around the show is only expected to grow once it goes live on screens.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

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What Sets 'Bhojpuri Bawal' Apart

Bhojpuri Bawal is not your typical reality show. It follows a "follow reality" format, which means there will be no tasks, no eliminations, and no manufactured drama. Instead, the show will give viewers a real, unfiltered look into the lives of Bhojpuri stars, capturing how they actually live when the cameras are supposedly off. From personal stories and family pressures to controversies and the journey of becoming a superstar, the show promises to cover it all. For Tej Pratap Yadav, the show will be a chance to reveal sides of his life that have rarely been seen in public. This will also mark the first time in television history that so many top Bhojpuri stars have come together on a single reality show.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What makes Bhojpuri Bawal unique?

The show is unique because it offers an unfiltered look into the lives of Bhojpuri stars. It's also notable for being the first time so many top Bhojpuri stars have come together on a single reality show.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 May 2026 02:13 PM (IST)
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Tej Pratap Yadav Pawan Singh Bhojpuri Bawal
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