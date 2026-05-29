Tej Pratap Yadav To Feature In Bhojpuri Reality Show With Pawan Singh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Unique 'follow reality' format with no tasks or eliminations.

The Bhojpuri entertainment industry has been growing at a steady pace, and now it is ready to make a big splash on television. A brand new reality show called Bhojpuri Bawal is all set to premiere on TV, and it is already creating quite a buzz. The show will bring together some of the biggest names in Bhojpuri entertainment under one roof, including Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey, and Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua. But the name that has perhaps turned the most heads is Bihar politician Tej Pratap Yadav, who has officially joined the cast. With such a powerful lineup, Bhojpuri Bawal looks like it could be one of the most-watched reality shows to come out of the Bhojpuri entertainment world in recent times.

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Tej Pratap, Pawan Singh Share Throne In Promo

Tej Pratap Yadav's entry into the show was announced through a promo shared on JioHoster's Instagram page. In the promo, Tej Pratap Yadav and Pawan Singh are seen seated on a throne together, and the energy between them already hints at a fierce rivalry. The caption on the promo reads, "Coming to garner public love, entertainment galore." The promo has already received a warm response from fans, and the excitement around the show is only expected to grow once it goes live on screens.

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What Sets 'Bhojpuri Bawal' Apart

Bhojpuri Bawal is not your typical reality show. It follows a "follow reality" format, which means there will be no tasks, no eliminations, and no manufactured drama. Instead, the show will give viewers a real, unfiltered look into the lives of Bhojpuri stars, capturing how they actually live when the cameras are supposedly off. From personal stories and family pressures to controversies and the journey of becoming a superstar, the show promises to cover it all. For Tej Pratap Yadav, the show will be a chance to reveal sides of his life that have rarely been seen in public. This will also mark the first time in television history that so many top Bhojpuri stars have come together on a single reality show.