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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSupreme Court Pulls Up Samay Raina, Imposes Rs 3 Lakh Fine For Making False Promises

Supreme Court Pulls Up Samay Raina, Imposes Rs 3 Lakh Fine For Making False Promises

The Supreme Court pulled up comedian Samay Raina for allegedly violating its earlier directions in the disability remarks case, reducing his fine from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 3 lakh while warning that any further non-compliance could result in a much harsher penalty.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court fined Samay Raina for violating previous court orders.
  • Court reduced fine to 3 lakh after counsel sought leniency.
  • Case concerns offensive remarks targeting persons with disabilities.
  • Court warned of steeper penalty for future non-compliance.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on comedian Samay Raina, observing that he had violated its earlier directions and "taken the court for a ride". While initially imposing a fine of Rs 10 lakh, the Bench reduced it to Rs 3 lakh after his counsel sought one final opportunity for compliance. However, the court made it clear that any further failure to follow its directions could attract a much steeper penalty. The case stems from proceedings over allegedly offensive remarks about persons with disabilities, with the court closely monitoring whether its earlier directions have been properly implemented by the comedian.

Supreme Court's Warning To Samay Raina

During the hearing, the Supreme Court criticised Samay Raina for allegedly failing to comply with its previous directions. The Bench observed, "We believe Samay Raina has taken the court for a ride, brazenly violated our orders. If you don't know how to mend your ways or respect the sentiments of the society members, then you have to face consequences."

The court first imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh. However, after Raina's lawyer sought leniency and requested one final opportunity, the Bench reduced the amount to Rs 3 lakh. It also warned that if it remained dissatisfied at the next hearing, the fine could increase to Rs 30 lakh. 

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Disability Remarks Case

The matter relates to proceedings initiated last year after five influencers and stand-up comedians, including Samay Raina, were summoned over allegedly offensive remarks targeting persons with disabilities on the show India's Got Latent.

The Supreme Court had then made it clear that speech demeaning any community or class of people would not be tolerated. As part of its directions, Raina was asked to organise monthly fundraising shows on his platforms featuring specially abled individuals with inspiring stories.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Supreme Court penalize comedian Samay Raina?

The Supreme Court penalized Samay Raina for failing to comply with its earlier directions. These directions stemmed from a case involving offensive remarks he made about persons with disabilities.

What was the fine imposed on Samay Raina?

The Supreme Court initially imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Samay Raina. However, it was reduced to Rs 3 lakh after his counsel requested one final opportunity for compliance.

What was the original case against Samay Raina about?

The original case involved Samay Raina and other influencers being summoned over allegedly offensive remarks targeting persons with disabilities. These remarks were made on the show

What specific actions was Samay Raina directed to take by the court?

Raina was directed to organize monthly fundraising shows on his platforms. These shows were meant to feature specially abled individuals with inspiring stories.

Who initiated the legal proceedings against Samay Raina?

The proceedings arose from a petition filed by the Cure SMA Foundation. They sought action against content creators for what they described as insensitive remarks.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live SUpreme COurt India's Got Latent Samay Raina Rs 3 Lakh Fine Disability Remarks Case Rs 10 Lakh Fine Reduced Cure SMA Foundation
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