The Supreme Court penalized Samay Raina for failing to comply with its earlier directions. These directions stemmed from a case involving offensive remarks he made about persons with disabilities.
Supreme Court Pulls Up Samay Raina, Imposes Rs 3 Lakh Fine For Making False Promises
The Supreme Court pulled up comedian Samay Raina for allegedly violating its earlier directions in the disability remarks case, reducing his fine from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 3 lakh while warning that any further non-compliance could result in a much harsher penalty.
- Supreme Court fined Samay Raina for violating previous court orders.
- Court reduced fine to 3 lakh after counsel sought leniency.
- Case concerns offensive remarks targeting persons with disabilities.
- Court warned of steeper penalty for future non-compliance.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the Supreme Court penalize comedian Samay Raina?
What was the fine imposed on Samay Raina?
The Supreme Court initially imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Samay Raina. However, it was reduced to Rs 3 lakh after his counsel requested one final opportunity for compliance.
What was the original case against Samay Raina about?
The original case involved Samay Raina and other influencers being summoned over allegedly offensive remarks targeting persons with disabilities. These remarks were made on the show
What specific actions was Samay Raina directed to take by the court?
Raina was directed to organize monthly fundraising shows on his platforms. These shows were meant to feature specially abled individuals with inspiring stories.
Who initiated the legal proceedings against Samay Raina?
The proceedings arose from a petition filed by the Cure SMA Foundation. They sought action against content creators for what they described as insensitive remarks.