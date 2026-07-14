Tom Holland has finally addressed one of the internet's most amusing celebrity stories, revealing how football star Erling Haaland never replied to his dinner invitation. Speaking during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon while promoting The Odyssey, the actor laughed about the awkward moment and described it as a valuable lesson in humility. The story first surfaced after Haaland admitted he ignored the message because he did not recognise the sender. With both stars now joking about the incident, the light-hearted exchange has once again caught fans' attention ahead of Holland's upcoming film releases this summer worldwide.

Tom Holland On Haaland

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tom Holland confirmed that he was the one who reached out to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland after spotting him at the Monaco Grand Prix.

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Recalling the incident with humour, Holland said, “I'll tell you what. That is exactly the type of humbling experience that is important for actors.” He went on to explain, “You know, you're like, 'I'll text him, I'll take him to dinner'. Not even a response.” He added, “Not an excuse, not 'I'm busy tonight '. I'm playing football. Nada.”

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Holland also revealed how the invitation came about. “I was at Monaco. I was watching Lewis [Hamilton] race, and I saw him. He was like a hospitality suite across from me, and I just thought I'd shoot my shot. Sent him a text. I never imagined I'd talk about it on live television, but here we are.” Despite the unanswered message, the actor praised Haaland, saying, “He's incredible. I mean, he's an absolute legend.”

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Haaland Explains The Mix-Up

The story first gained attention after Haaland explained why he never responded to Holland's message. Speaking on the Norwegian programme A Laget, the footballer admitted he ignored the text because he did not know who had sent it.

He said, “This is a bit embarrassing, to be completely honest. We were in Monaco at the Formula 1, and then I got a message. I don’t watch movies much, so I have no idea who people are. There was one asking if we could go out for dinner, but I’d never seen him, so I didn’t bother to answer. I didn’t want to answer an unknown person.”

After later discovering the message had come from the Spider-Man actor, Haaland laughed off the misunderstanding and said, “I think I’ll have to send him a message now. I’d completely forgotten about it.”

What's Next For Tom Holland?

Tom Holland is preparing for the release of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, in which he plays Telemachus alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron. The epic adventure releases worldwide on July 17, 2026.

The actor will also return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. The superhero film is set to release in Indian cinemas on July 30, followed by its worldwide release on July 31. What began as an awkward, unanswered message has now become a story both Tom Holland and Erling Haaland can laugh about. With the misunderstanding cleared up, fans are hoping the long-awaited dinner may finally happen one day.