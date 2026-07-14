Haaland admitted he ignored the message because he didn't recognize Holland. He doesn't watch many movies and avoids responding to unknown numbers.
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Tom Holland Reveals Norwegian Footballer Erling Haaland Ghosted His Dinner Invite; 'Not Even A Response'
Tom Holland has opened up about the viral incident where Erling Haaland ignored his dinner invitation. Speaking on The Tonight Show, the actor laughed off the awkward moment, while Haaland previously revealed he did not recognise the Spider-Man star's message.
- Tom Holland addressed Erling Haaland ignoring his dinner invitation.
- Haaland later admitted not recognizing the unknown sender.
- Holland views the snub as a humbling, funny experience.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Erling Haaland not respond to Tom Holland's dinner invitation?
How did Tom Holland describe Haaland ignoring his invitation?
Holland called it a 'humbling experience' and joked about Haaland not even giving an excuse. He sent the text after seeing Haaland at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Where did Tom Holland invite Erling Haaland to dinner?
Holland saw Haaland at the Monaco Grand Prix while watching Lewis Hamilton race. He then sent a text from a hospitality suite, inviting him to dinner.
What are Tom Holland's upcoming film releases?
Tom Holland has 'The Odyssey' releasing worldwide on July 17, 2026. He will also star in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' out July 30-31.
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