Centre Exploring Legal Avenues After Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Removed From Zee5

The Central government has reportedly initiated steps regarding the release of Diljit Dosanjh’s film Satluj and is currently seeking a legal opinion on whether legal action can be initiated against the film’s release.

A senior Minister has claimed that the filmmakers were directed to make 127 cuts to the film before its release. However, according to the minister, the producers allegedly failed to comply with the guidelines issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The minister further claimed that Satluj was released on an OTT platform without obtaining a CBFC certificate, despite the directions issued by the certification board.

The minister tagged the release of the film “illegal” and stated that the film had been streamed without following the required legal process. He also urged state governments to take appropriate action wherever the film is being streamed.

The government is now examining the legal aspects of the matter before deciding its next course of action.