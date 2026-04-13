Old Video Of Sunny Deol And Dimple Kapadia Goes Viral Again, Triggers Mixed Reactions Online

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Old video of Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia resurfaces.

Clip shows actors holding hands, with Dimple smoking.

Viral post reignites speculation about their past relationship.

Video authenticity is unverified, sparking debate online.

An old video of Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia has resurfaced on social media, reigniting long-standing rumours about their relationship. The clip, which has gone viral yet again, has triggered intense reactions across platforms, with users debating its context and authenticity.

The video shows the two actors seated together holding hands, while Dimple is spotted smoking. As the clip circulates widely once more, it has drawn both criticism and support from netizens. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle Funeral Live Updates: Last Darshan At Casa Grande, Cremation At Shivaji Park With Full State Honours

Viral Post Sparks Controversy

Former BJP MP Sunny Deol has been in a long-standing affair with actress Dimple Kapadia. Despite being old and father of two son this shameless man doing this type of cheap things publicity!! pic.twitter.com/Chk7Q1rCzS — 𝕭𝖎𝖏𝖚⚜️ (@Bij_uji) April 11, 2026

The resurfaced clip gained traction after a social media user shared it with a controversial caption that read, "Former BJP MP Sunny Deol has been in a long-standing affair with actress Dimple Kapadia. Despite being old and father of two son this shameless man doing this type of cheap things publicity!!"

The post quickly caught attention, prompting widespread reactions and fuelling fresh speculation around the actors’ personal lives.

Old Video, New Talks

The clip itself is not new. It was reportedly recorded years ago and had previously gone viral, showing the two actors appearing comfortable in each other’s company. On Saturday, it resurfaced once again on social media, quickly gaining traction among users and sparking renewed interest.

The video is said to be originally captured by a fan in London and shared online, where it spread rapidly across platforms.

Speculation about a relationship between Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia is not new. The two have long been linked, with reports suggesting they grew close during their film collaborations, including Narsimha.

They reportedly chose to maintain privacy around their personal lives, stepping away from working together after the early 1990s.