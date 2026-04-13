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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesOld Video Of Sunny Deol And Dimple Kapadia Goes Viral Again, Triggers Mixed Reactions Online

Old Video Of Sunny Deol And Dimple Kapadia Goes Viral Again, Triggers Mixed Reactions Online

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia’s old viral video resurfaces online, sparking fresh debate.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Old video of Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia resurfaces.
  • Clip shows actors holding hands, with Dimple smoking.
  • Viral post reignites speculation about their past relationship.
  • Video authenticity is unverified, sparking debate online.

An old video of Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia has resurfaced on social media, reigniting long-standing rumours about their relationship. The clip, which has gone viral yet again, has triggered intense reactions across platforms, with users debating its context and authenticity.

The video shows the two actors seated together holding hands, while Dimple is spotted smoking. As the clip circulates widely once more, it has drawn both criticism and support from netizens. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

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Viral Post Sparks Controversy

The resurfaced clip gained traction after a social media user shared it with a controversial caption that read, "Former BJP MP Sunny Deol has been in a long-standing affair with actress Dimple Kapadia. Despite being old and father of two son this shameless man doing this type of cheap things publicity!!"

The post quickly caught attention, prompting widespread reactions and fuelling fresh speculation around the actors’ personal lives.

Old Video, New Talks

The clip itself is not new. It was reportedly recorded years ago and had previously gone viral, showing the two actors appearing comfortable in each other’s company. On Saturday, it resurfaced once again on social media, quickly gaining traction among users and sparking renewed interest.

The video is said to be originally captured by a fan in London and shared online, where it spread rapidly across platforms.

Speculation about a relationship between Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia is not new. The two have long been linked, with reports suggesting they grew close during their film collaborations, including Narsimha.

They reportedly chose to maintain privacy around their personal lives, stepping away from working together after the early 1990s.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the viral video showing?

The resurfaced video shows actors Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia seated together, holding hands, with Dimple Kapadia smoking.

Has this video been shared before?

Yes, the video is not new and has circulated on social media previously, reportedly recorded years ago.

Where was the video reportedly filmed?

The video is said to have been originally captured by a fan in London.

Why has the video resurfaced?

The video has gone viral again after being shared on social media with a controversial caption, reigniting old rumours about their relationship.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dimple Kapadia Viral Video Sunny Deol ENtertainment News Mamata Kulkarni
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