Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

Story explores love amidst social pressures and self-doubt.

Movie had a lukewarm theatrical reception after its release.

Do Deewane Seher Mein, backed by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions, is set to make its OTT debut soon. Headlined by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, the film was released in theatres on February 20 but received a lukewarm response at the box office. The film was made on an estimated budget of Rs 40 crore, but earned around Rs 9.27 crore during its theatrical run. The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar. He also directed Mom, starring Sridevi.

Do Deewane Seher Mein OTT Release Details

Those who missed watching the film in theatres will soon be able to stream it from the comfort of their homes. Do Deewane Seher Mein will premiere on Netflix on April 17.

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According to Netflix’s description of the film, “Set up for a potential arranged marriage, two young adults burdened by social pressures and self-doubt begin to find love and acceptance in each other.”

The film blends romance with humour and is categorised under the romantic comedy genre.

About Do Deewane Seher Mein

Apart from the lead pair, the film also features Ayesha Raza, Ila Arun, Naveen Kaushik, Mona Ambegaonkar, Viraj Ghelani, and Sandeepa Dhar in key roles.

In our review of the film, we noted that the story stands out because the lead characters are not portrayed as perfect individuals. Both the boy and the girl struggle with their own insecurities and perceived shortcomings. The narrative explores whether love can grow despite these flaws and whether the two can learn to accept themselves and each other.

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“The boy isn’t perfect, and neither is the girl. Both feel they have some shortcomings. In such a situation, how will love happen? And even if it does, will they be able to accept it? Will they overcome their flaws, or rather, their fears? You’ve probably seen many love stories. In typical film romances, the hero and heroine look flawless, and the twist comes in the storyline. But here, the twist lies within the hero and heroine themselves. That’s what makes this love story cute and relatable. After all, how many boys and girls are truly perfect in real life? Not many. And the same applies here. That’s exactly what makes this love story, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, so relatable,” a part of our film review read.