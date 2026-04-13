Asha Bhosle's last major concert was on December 29, 2024, in Dubai. It was titled 'Asha Bhosle & Sonu Nigam Legacy Concert'.
Old Video Of Asha Bhosle Dancing To Karan Aujla’s Tauba Tauba Goes Viral | WATCH
Asha Bhosle performed Karan Aujla’s ‘Tauba Tauba’ at her last concert. The video is now viral as fans remember her timeless energy and spirit.
- Asha Bhosle's final Dubai concert video is viral.
- She spontaneously danced to
- The legendary singer's career spanned over six decades.
- Her last rites are scheduled for April 13.
The passing of Asha Bhosle has left everyone deeply shaken. Amid this grief, a video of her final stage performance is going viral on social media, where she is seen dancing to Tauba Tauba.
The legendary singer passed away at the age of 92, leaving the entire nation in shock. While she may no longer be with us, her voice will continue to live on in the hearts of millions. With a career spanning over six decades, she carved a unique identity by lending her voice to songs across genres. Even at this stage of her life, her energy and passion remained unmatched. Now, a video from her last stage performance is widely circulating online, capturing that very spirit.
Asha Bhosle Danced To Tauba Tauba
Asha Bhosle’s last major concert took place on December 29, 2024, in Dubai. The event, titled “Asha Bhosle & Sonu Nigam Legacy Concert,” also featured Sonu Nigam. At the age of 91, she surprised everyone by spontaneously dancing to “Tauba Tauba.” She even recreated a viral step associated with Vicky Kaushal, leaving the audience thrilled. The video has since gone viral, with fans praising her incredible energy. Singer Karan Aujla also lauded the moment, calling it unforgettable and expressing pride that such a legend performed to his song.
A Voice That Connected Generations
Asha Bhosle remained relevant across generations, constantly evolving with time. Her final performance, too, has found a special place in people’s hearts. Over the years, she delivered countless iconic songs across Bollywood, ghazals, pop, and multiple languages. Some of her most celebrated tracks include “Dum Maro Dum,” “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” “Aao Na Gale Lag Jao Na,” and “In Aankhon Ki Masti Mein.” She received numerous prestigious awards, including Filmfare and National Awards.
Her last rites will be held on April 13 at Shivaji Park, as confirmed by her son, Anand Bhosle.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When and where did Asha Bhosle's last major concert take place?
What song did Asha Bhosle dance to in her final stage performance?
In her final stage performance, Asha Bhosle spontaneously danced to the song 'Tauba Tauba'. She even recreated a viral step.
How old was Asha Bhosle during her last concert?
Asha Bhosle was 91 years old during her last major concert in Dubai.
What is the significance of Asha Bhosle's last stage performance?
Her last performance, where she danced energetically at 91, showcased her passion and relevance across generations. The video has gone viral, captivating fans.