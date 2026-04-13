Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Legendary singer Asha Bhosle dies at 92.

Final rites with state honours at Shivaji Park.

Public can pay respects at residence, not crematorium.

Mourners advised against gathering at crematorium site.

Asha Bhosle, one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music history, passed away at the age of 92. She has left behind an unmatched legacy that shaped generations of listeners. As tributes pour in from across the country, preparations are underway for her final journey that will be marked with full state honours.

ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle's Son Anand Shares Last Darshan Timings, Requests People Not To Gather At Crematorium

State Honours For Asha Bhosle

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A state funeral was accorded to singer Asha Bhosle. The veteran singer passed away on Sunday



(Visuals from Casa Grande in the Lower Parel area) pic.twitter.com/bDga2ygYBi — IANS (@ians_india) April 13, 2026

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was accorded a state funeral following her passing on Sunday. Her mortal remains were kept at Casa Grande in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area, where admirers gathered to pay their final respects.

Last Rites To Be Held At Shivaji Park

The final rites of Asha Bhosle will take place at Shivaji Park on Monday afternoon. The ceremony is scheduled for 4 PM and will be conducted with full state honours, reflecting her immense contribution to Indian music and culture.

Earlier in the day, admirers and well-wishers will have an opportunity to pay their last respects at her residence in Lower Parel, where her mortal remains have been kept.

Final Darshan Arrangements And Public Advisory

VIDEO | Mumbai: On the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar says, "The world is mourning the demise of Asha Tai... From the point of view of security and arrangements, elaborate arrangements for paying last respects have been made at Asha… pic.twitter.com/M24Ez13I5q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 12, 2026

Authorities have made elaborate arrangements to manage the large number of mourners expected to gather. Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar said, "The world is mourning the demise of Asha Tai... From the point of view of security and arrangements, elaborate arrangements for paying last respects have been made at Asha Tai's Casa Grande residence in Lower Parel. Her admirers are requested to pay their last respects here only and not head to the crematorium. At 4 PM, she will be cremated with full state honours..."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle says, "Tomorrow, from 10:30 AM to 2 PM, people can come and take the last darshan of my mother at Casa Grande building. At 4 PM, her last rites will be performed at the crematorium. I request people not to gather… pic.twitter.com/WS5WTTH9fR — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2026

Echoing similar concerns, her son Anand Bhosle told ANI, "From 10:30 AM to 2 PM, people can come and take the last darshan of my mother at Casa Grande building. At 4 PM, her last rites will be performed at the crematorium. I request people not to gather there as there are chances of overcrowding."

Final Journey Begins From Mumbai Residence

Following her passing, her mortal remains were brought to her residence in Lower Parel, where family members, close friends, and fans have begun gathering to pay their respects. The atmosphere remains heavy with emotion, as the nation prepares to say goodbye to one of its most cherished cultural icons.