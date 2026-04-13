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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAsha Bhosle Funeral Live Updates: Last Darshan At Casa Grande, Cremation At Shivaji Park With Full State Honours

Asha Bhosle Funeral Live Updates: Last Darshan At Casa Grande, Cremation At Shivaji Park With Full State Honours

Asha Bhosle Last Rites Update Shivaji Park: Asha Bhosle passes away at 92. Last rites to be held at Shivaji Park with full state honours. Fans can pay final respects at her Mumbai residence.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Legendary singer Asha Bhosle dies at 92.
  • Final rites with state honours at Shivaji Park.
  • Public can pay respects at residence, not crematorium.
  • Mourners advised against gathering at crematorium site.

Asha Bhosle, one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music history, passed away at the age of 92. She has left behind an unmatched legacy that shaped generations of listeners. As tributes pour in from across the country, preparations are underway for her final journey that will be marked with full state honours.

ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle's Son Anand Shares Last Darshan Timings, Requests People Not To Gather At Crematorium

State Honours For Asha Bhosle

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was accorded a state funeral following her passing on Sunday. Her mortal remains were kept at Casa Grande in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area, where admirers gathered to pay their final respects.

Last Rites To Be Held At Shivaji Park

The final rites of Asha Bhosle will take place at Shivaji Park on Monday afternoon. The ceremony is scheduled for 4 PM and will be conducted with full state honours, reflecting her immense contribution to Indian music and culture.

Earlier in the day, admirers and well-wishers will have an opportunity to pay their last respects at her residence in Lower Parel, where her mortal remains have been kept.

Final Darshan Arrangements And Public Advisory

Authorities have made elaborate arrangements to manage the large number of mourners expected to gather. Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar said, "The world is mourning the demise of Asha Tai... From the point of view of security and arrangements, elaborate arrangements for paying last respects have been made at Asha Tai's Casa Grande residence in Lower Parel. Her admirers are requested to pay their last respects here only and not head to the crematorium. At 4 PM, she will be cremated with full state honours..."

Echoing similar concerns, her son Anand Bhosle told ANI, "From 10:30 AM to 2 PM, people can come and take the last darshan of my mother at Casa Grande building. At 4 PM, her last rites will be performed at the crematorium. I request people not to gather there as there are chances of overcrowding."

Final Journey Begins From Mumbai Residence 

Following her passing, her mortal remains were brought to her residence in Lower Parel, where family members, close friends, and fans have begun gathering to pay their respects. The atmosphere remains heavy with emotion, as the nation prepares to say goodbye to one of its most cherished cultural icons.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will Asha Bhosle's final rites be held?

The final rites of Asha Bhosle will take place at Shivaji Park on Monday afternoon at 4 PM.

Where can people pay their last respects to Asha Bhosle?

Admirers can pay their last respects at her residence in Lower Parel, Casa Grande building, between 10:30 AM and 2 PM.

Will Asha Bhosle's cremation be with state honours?

Yes, Asha Bhosle's cremation will be conducted with full state honours.

What is the advisory for people wishing to attend the last rites?

Asha Bhosle's son requests people not to gather at the crematorium due to chances of overcrowding. They are advised to pay respects at her residence.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asha Bhosle Asha Bhosle Death News Asha Bhosle Funeral Asha Bhosle Last Rites
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