Sunita Ahuja Says She’ll Forgive ‘Childhood Love’ Govinda On One Condition Amid Affair Rumours

Speculation around the marriage of Bollywood star Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja has been making headlines for months. From cheating allegations to whispers of divorce, the couple’s personal life has been under constant scrutiny. Now, Sunita has chosen to address the noise directly and her words are both candid and emotional.

In a recent vlog, she opened up about her long relationship with the actor and revealed whether forgiveness is possible.

“He’s My Childhood Love”

During a Q&A session at her home with journalists, Sunita was asked if Govinda was someone she could forgive. Her response was measured but heartfelt.

“You never know. He’s my childhood love. Agar voh sudhar jaaye aur humare hisaab se rahe, toh main maaf kardungi usse. Mujhe yeh sab jo news mein aa raha hai, mujhe yeh sab nahi sunna hai.”

Her statement makes one thing clear, forgiveness, for her, comes with change. At the same time, she expressed frustration over the constant media chatter surrounding their marriage.

She also spoke about the emotional toll of navigating personal turbulence at this stage in life. “This is not the age to go through all of this. I am going through menopause. At this time, every woman needs the support of her husband and children because our minds fluctuate. We need someone to love us and not give us stress.”

Did She Confront Him?

Sunita did not shy away from discussing whether she had ever directly confronted Govinda about the rumours.

“Voh toh haske taal dete hain naa. Unka jawab toh humko samajh hi nahi aata,” she said, suggesting that he tends to laugh things off rather than offer clarity.

Reflecting on their journey, she remarked that relationships spanning four decades cannot be dismissed easily. She also noted that earlier in their marriage, Govinda was strongly influenced by his mother, but after her passing, he became more carefree. “Iski sangat kharab hai,” she added, implying that his company may not always be ideal.

She further stated that she once managed his professional life closely. “Till I managed Govinda, I used to keep him like a flower. Now there are new managers to replace me, but he’s not realising that his stardom is over.”

Affair Allegations And Divorce Buzz

The couple, married since 1987, share two children, Yashvardhan Ahuja and Tina Ahuja.

In December last year, Sunita had acknowledged hearing rumours about Govinda’s alleged affair. Speaking to Etimes at the time, she said, “I treat 2025 as a very bad year for me because I’ve been hearing about Govinda’s controversy that he is having an affair with a girl. But I know she’s not an actress because actresses don’t do things like that. She doesn’t love him; she only wants his money.”

In 2025, reports of a possible divorce gained momentum. However, during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home, the couple publicly dismissed the separation rumours while interacting with the media.

A Marriage Under The Spotlight

Sunita’s latest remarks reveal a woman balancing love, disappointment and resilience. After more than 40 years together, she appears unwilling to erase the past, but equally firm about her expectations for the future.

As public interest continues to swirl around their relationship, one question lingers: can a bond built in youth withstand the pressures of fame, rumours and time?

For now, Sunita’s message is clear, forgiveness is possible, but only if change comes first.