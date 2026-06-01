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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNargis’ 97th Birth Anniversary: 5 Defining Achievements Of The Icon Who Changed Indian Cinema

Nargis’ 97th Birth Anniversary: 5 Defining Achievements Of The Icon Who Changed Indian Cinema

Nargis 97th Birth Anniversary: From National Award to Rajya Sabha 5 times, Nargis had many firsts in her name.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
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  • Nargis starred in India's first Oscar-nominated film.

On the 97th birth anniversary of Nargis, it is impossible not to celebrate the remarkable legacy of the woman who redefined the role of actresses in Indian cinema. Born as Fatima Rashid, Nargis rose to become one of the most influential stars of the golden era of Hindi films. Her achievements extended far beyond the silver screen, setting benchmarks that inspired generations of actors and filmmakers. Let us take a look at the 5 achievements of the actor. 

1- First Actress To Receive Padma Shri

In 1958, Nargis became the first actress from Indian cinema to be honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award. The recognition acknowledged her extraordinary contribution to the arts and highlighted the growing cultural significance of cinema in independent India.

ALSO READ | Sanjay Dutt Was Shattered By Nargis' Death, Took Years To Recover From Addiction: Priya Dutt

2- First Actress To Be Nominated To Rajya Sabha

After stepping away from films, Nargis dedicated much of her time to social welfare initiatives, particularly those supporting children with disabilities. In recognition of her public service, she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 1980, becoming the first actress from the Indian film industry to serve in the Upper House of Parliament.

3- First Recipient National Film Award

Nargis created history once again with her powerful performance in Raat Aur Din. Her portrayal of a woman struggling with a dual personality earned her the inaugural National Film Award for Best Actress, making her the first actress to receive the honour. The role remains one of the most celebrated performances in Indian cinema.

4- First Indian Actress To Win An International Award

Her iconic performance in Mother India earned Nargis the Best Actress award at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in 1958. With this achievement, she became the first Indian actress to win a major international acting award, bringing global recognition to Indian cinema long before it became a regular presence on the world stage.

5- Face of India's First Oscar-Nominated Film

Released in 1957, Mother India became the first Indian film to receive an Academy Award nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category. The film narrowly missed winning the Oscar by a single vote and remains one of the most celebrated achievements in Indian cinematic history. Nargis's portrayal of Radha is widely regarded as one of the greatest performances ever delivered in Indian cinema.

ALSO READ | Sunil Dutt Once Spoke About His Conservative Mother’s Concerns On Marrying Nargis

More Facts About Nargis

She made her screen debut as a child artist in Talash-e-Haq (1935), where she was credited as "Baby Nargis".

Nargis was only 28 years old when she portrayed the ageing and resilient Radha in Mother India, a role that became the defining performance of her career.

Her on-screen partnership with Raj Kapoor in classics such as Awaara and Barsaat remains one of the most iconic pairings in Bollywood history. The famous image of Raj Kapoor holding Nargis from Barsaat later became the logo of RK Films. More than four decades after her passing, Nargis continues to be remembered not only as a superstar but also as a trailblazer who broke barriers in cinema, public service and international representation, earning her the title of the true “First Lady of Indian Cinema”. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What international recognition did Nargis achieve for her role in Mother India?

Nargis won the Best Actress award at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in 1958 for her iconic performance in Mother India, making her the first Indian actress to win a major international acting award.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
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Padma Shri Nargis Rajya Sabha
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