Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Sunil Pal humorously addressed the satirical 'Cockroach Janta Party'.

He joked that the party will 'deal with' various situations.

The CJP movement emerged online after a judge's comment.

The satirical party has gained significant social media following.

Comedian Sunil Pal reacted to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) - which is only getting bigger day by day - during a film premiere event. During his interaction with paparazzi, the comedian was asked about the satirical political movement that emerged online after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant compared unemployed youth to “cockroaches” and “parasites”.

Sunil Pal On Cockroach Janta Party

Responding to the question in his trademark humorous style, Sunil Pal said, “...use Cockroach Janta Party nipat legi [Cockroach Janta Party will deal with it].”

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He then took a brief pause, before adding, “Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) - nahi bacha paegi tumhe BJP,” implying in a humorous way, that even the BJP “won’t be able to save you” from the Cockroach Janta Party.

He further added, “Okay ji. All the best. Chhaa jao. [Go shine]”

Social Media Reactions Pour In

The video of his reaction to CJP went viral on social media, with users sharing mixed responses in the comments section. One user wrote, “This is AAP party,” referring to the fact that the movement’s founder Abhijeet Dipke was involved with AAP promotional campaigns.

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Another commented, “Tum kab chhaoge?”

A third user asked, “Kab come back kr rhe ho?”

Yet another social media user showed support for the movement and wrote, “Support CJP party.”

About Cockroach Janta Party

The Cockroach Janta Party was founded by Abhijeet Dipke as a satirical online movement representing those who are “unemployed, lazy, chronically online, and able to rant professionally”.

The movement gained massive traction across social media platforms and even surpassed the follower count of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Instagram. The page currently has nearly 19.9 million followers.

Its X (formerly Twitter) account was briefly withheld in India, but the movement resurfaced shortly after with the new handle called “CockroachIsBack”.

Authorities may take action against the movement’s Instagram page as well, although no official confirmation has been issued so far.

Abhijeet Dipke, CJP’s founding President, shared a fresh post urging people to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the NEET paper leak controversy and reported student suicide cases. This comes after YouTuber Dhruv Rathee urged CJP to include the resignation in their manifesto.