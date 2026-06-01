The film features a recreated version of the popular song 'Uncha Lamba Kad' from the original 'Welcome' film, now titled 'Ucha Lamba Kad Forever'.
Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani’s ‘Ucha Lamba Kad Forever’ Includes A Special Tribute To Katrina Kaif: WATCH
With Welcome To The Jungle dropping its new track Ucha Lamba Kad Forever, fans can’t stop revisiting the original Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif classic.
- New
- Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani feature in recreated track.
- Song includes a tribute,
- Film
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s popular track Uncha Lamba Kad has returned with a fresh new version in Welcome To The Jungle, this time featuring Disha Patani and Akshay. Ever since the music video dropped, fans have been revisiting the iconic song. As makers were sure that people will miss Katrina’s absence in the recreated version, they made sure to include a heartfelt tribute to the actor in their own special way.
Akshay, Disha’s Ucha Lamba Kad Forever Out Now
On Monday, Akshay Kumar unveiled the film’s third track, Ucha Lamba Kad Forever. Welcome To The Jungle is slated to release on June 26.
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Akshay shared the song on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “You heard it once and you’re still obsessed… now bringing that vibe into the jungle.” The music video features Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani grooving to the recreated version while retaining the charm of the original. Towards the end of song, Disha and Akshay look into the camera as he says, “We miss you, Katrina!”
You heard it once and you’re still obsessed… now bringing that vibe into the jungle 🌴🎶#UchaLambaKadForever Out Now: https://t.co/lxiviEmXcV#WelcomeToTheJungle, the chaos begins in cinemas from 26th June, 2026 🍿 pic.twitter.com/dBLSdYwOVw— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 1, 2026
The song was originally composed by Anand Raj Anand for the film Welcome. Now, Vikram Montrose has recreated it with a fresh sound. The new version is sung by Anand Raj Anand and Rubai, with female English vocals by Suzanne D’Mello and rap portions by Bob. The original track featured vocals by Anand Raj Anand and Kalpana Patowary, with lyrics penned by Anand Raj Anand. For the recreated version, Meggha Bali has written the new lyrics, adding a contemporary spin while preserving the spirit of the original.
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This marks the third song from the film after the title track Welcome To The Jungle and the Bollywood-Bhojpuri number Ghis Ghis Ghis.
Earlier, while sharing the recreated version, Akshay gave a special shoutout to Katrina Kaif. “From our hearts to yours!! What a throwback, 18 years and still an all-time favourite. With so much nostalgia, beautiful Disha and I bring you Welcome To The Jungle… Never forgetting our Queen Katrina,” he wrote on X.
About Welcome To The Jungle
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Rahul Dev, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma and Sharib Hashmi.
The film is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise after Welcome and Welcome Back, which were released in 2007 and 2015.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the new song featured in Welcome To The Jungle?
Who features in the new version of 'Ucha Lamba Kad Forever'?
The recreated song features Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani. A special tribute is also included for Katrina Kaif, who was in the original track.
When will Welcome To The Jungle be released?
Welcome To The Jungle is slated to release in cinemas on June 26, 2026.
Who directed Welcome To The Jungle?
The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and is the third installment in the Welcome franchise.