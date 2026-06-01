CBSE Portal Still Down As Re-Evaluation Process Begins Amid OSM Row

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the answer sheet verification and re-evaluation process for Class 12 students following the declaration of the 2026 board examination results. However, students attempting to access the service on Monday were met with a maintenance notice on the CBSE portal, triggering fresh concerns.

The development comes amid growing scrutiny of the board's evaluation process, with a record number of students seeking access to their evaluated answer sheets.

Over 4 Lakh Students Seek Answer Sheets

According to CBSE data, 4,04,319 students have applied to obtain copies of their evaluated answer sheets this year. Collectively, they have requested 11,31,961 answer sheets across various subjects.

The board has already provided nearly 8.98 lakh scanned answer sheets digitally, making this one of the largest post-result verification exercises in recent years.

The unprecedented number of applications reflects widespread concerns among students regarding their marks and the evaluation process.

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Portal Shows Maintenance Message

The answer sheet verification process was scheduled to begin through the CBSE portal on Monday. However, users reported that the website was displaying a message stating that maintenance work was underway and that services would resume shortly.

The temporary disruption came as thousands of students attempted to access their answer sheets and initiate the verification process.

Questions Raised Over OSM Evaluation System

This year, CBSE used the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system to evaluate answer sheets. Under the digital evaluation system, scanned copies of answer sheets are assessed by examiners online rather than through physical scripts.

While CBSE has maintained that the system improves efficiency and transparency, several students have questioned the accuracy of the process after the results were declared.

Some students alleged that they received marks significantly lower than expected. Others claimed certain answers were left unchecked or that technical issues affected the scanned copies of their answer sheets.

Several complaints and screenshots circulated widely on social media, fueling debate over the reliability of the digital evaluation system.

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CBSE Reduces Fees For Post-Result Services

In response to concerns raised by students and parents, CBSE has revised the fee structure for post-result services.

Students can now obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets by paying Rs 100 per subject. The board has also fixed the fee for verification of marks at Rs 100 per subject.

A separate charge will apply for re-evaluation requests, which will be calculated on a per-question basis.

CBSE said the revised fee structure is intended to make post-result services more accessible and affordable for students.

Who Can Apply For Re-Evaluation?

Students dissatisfied with their scores must first obtain and review their scanned answer sheets.

After examining the marking process, they can apply for verification if they believe a question was left unchecked or if there has been an error in totaling or marking. If discrepancies persist, they may subsequently seek re-evaluation.

The board has clarified that marks awarded after re-evaluation may increase, decrease or remain unchanged. The revised result, once declared, will be treated as final.

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Transparency Debate Continues

Despite the commencement of the verification and re-evaluation process, questions surrounding the OSM system continue to dominate discussions among students, parents and education experts.

While many acknowledge that digital evaluation represents the future of large-scale examinations, they have called for stronger safeguards and greater transparency to address concerns regarding technical and administrative lapses.

How To Apply For CBSE Re-Evaluation

Visit the official CBSE website.

Click on the "Re-evaluation/Verification of Marks 2026" link.

Log in using your roll number, school number and admit card ID.

Select the subject and pay the prescribed fee.

Download the scanned answer sheet and review it carefully.

Apply for verification if any discrepancy is found.

Submit a re-evaluation request within the stipulated deadline if required.

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