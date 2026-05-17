Kushal Tanwar And Kaira Anu Win MTV Splitsvilla X6; Take Home Rs 20 Lakh Prize

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kaira Anu and Kushal Tanwar crowned Splitsvilla X6 champions.

Winning couple secured Rs 20 lakh cash prize and trophy.

Season theme was 'Pyaar Ya Paisa', hosted by Sunny Leone.

Finalists competed fiercely in the grand finale episode.

The final moment has finally arrived for fans of MTV Splitsvilla X6. After weeks of drama, emotions, and tough competition, the season ended with a big winner, and the result has already started making noise among viewers. The grand finale brought together strong finalists, but one couple stood out in the end and lifted the trophy. The journey was full of twists, and the last episode gave the show the kind of finish that keeps fans talking. The winners also walked away with a cash prize, adding more excitement to their victory.

Winners Of MTV Splitsvilla X6 Crowned

Kushal Tanwar, better known as Gullu, and Kaira Anu emerged as the winners of MTV Splitsvilla X6 after the grand finale aired on May 16. The show was hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, and the winning couple took home the Rs 20 lakh cash prize along with the trophy. The show was hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, the reality show revolved around the theme “Pyaar Ya Paisa” this season., Gullu and Kaira won after competing against three other finalist pairs in the finale.

ALSO READ | 'I Was Genuinely Afraid': Chinmayi Sripaada Opens Up On Dubbing For Trisha Krishnan In Karuppu

Finalist Couples Who Competed Grand Finale

The four finalist reached to the end of this season whichb includes Gullu and Kaira, Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur, Sorab Bedi and Niharika Tiwari, along with Soundarya Shetty and Tayne De Villiers. Grand Finaleshowed up as the end of a season that kept the audience engaged until the last round. Gullu and Kaira were the couple who managed to finish on top after facing strong competition from the other finalists. Their win marked the close of this season of the dating reality show, which has been presented as one of the most talked-about editions in recent times. The grand finale episode is available to watch on Jio Hotstar.

ALSO READ | Vir Das Calls Out Air India Over Poor Boarding Updates, Airline Responds

Winning couple was crowned after the final episode of MTV Splitsvilla X6, also called “Pyaar ya Paisa.” The season ended on Saturday, May 16, and the winners were declared soon after the finale aired. The prize money of Rs 20 lakh made the win even more special for the duo, who now join the list of past Splitsvilla champions.