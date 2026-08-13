Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Ramesh Taurani gave glowing first review to 'Batwara 1947'.

He lauded cast performances and Santoshi's emotional direction.

He described film as sensitive, celebrating humanity and compassion.

Aamir Khan produced film releases August 14.

Batwara 1947, produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, has received a glowing first review from filmmaker Ramesh Taurani, who recommended watching the film “first day, first show”. He described the film as “deeply sensitive” and moving, adding that it celebrates humanity in the truest sense.

Taurani also praised the performances of the film’s key cast members, including Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Abhimanyu Singh.

Batwara 1947 First Review

After watching the film with Aamir Khan, Ali Fazal and others, Taurani shared his review on Instagram, saying that Batwara 1947 highlights the importance of compassion, particularly during some of the darkest chapters in history.

“Batwara 1947 is a deeply sensitive, moving and truly humanity-glorifying film that deserves to be watched First Day, First Show. It is a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of compassion, especially during the darkest chapters of our history,” he wrote.

Sunny Deol, Abhimanyu Mathur Deliver Terrific Performances

Taurani praised Sunny Deol for delivering what he described as a “terrific and deeply impactful performance”. He also had high praise for Abhimanyu Mathur, who plays the antagonist in the film.

“Abhimanyu Mathur is terrific as the villain, creating a character that is both compelling and deeply unsettling,” he wrote.

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Preity Zinta Returns To The Big Screen

With Batwara 1947, Preity Zinta is set to return to the big screen after nearly a decade. Taurani said it was a “joy” to watch the actor do what she does best on screen.

“And what a joy it is to see Preity Zinta doing what she does best on the big screen,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RS Taurani (@rameshtaurani)

On Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal And Karan Deol

Taurani also shared his thoughts on the performances of Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol. “Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol are all exceptional in their respective roles, bringing such depth, intensity and authenticity to the film,” he added.

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Rajkumar Santoshi’s Direction

The filmmaker also praised Rajkumar Santoshi’s direction, saying that the director had once again delivered a story that strikes an emotional chord.

“Kudos to Rajkumar Santoshi for once again telling a story that strikes an emotional chord with audiences. His ability to bring humanity, emotion and heart to his films is truly special.”

He also congratulated Aparna Purohit and Aamir Khan for producing the film, calling Batwara 1947 “a beautifully made film with a powerful message” and a must-watch.

About Batwara 1947

Batwara 1947 is co-written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film is scheduled to release on August 14, a day before India celebrates Independence Day.

The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol. It is set to clash with Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films. The film is a sequel to the 2007 release Awarapan.