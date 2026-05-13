Kannada Actor-Producer Dileep Raj Dies At 48 After Suffering Heart Attack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor and producer Dileep Raj passed away Tuesday.

He was known for television serials and films.

Raj gained recognition for villain roles and TV production.

His demise has shocked the Kannada film industry.

Actor and producer Dileep Raj succumbed to a heart attack on Tuesday. He was immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital, but despite the doctors’ efforts, he could not be saved. He reportedly breathed his last at Apollo Hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout.

Following the news of his demise, several artists and friends rushed to the hospital.

Who Was Dileep Raj?

Dileep Raj was born on September 2, 1978, in Bangalore. During his college days, he developed an interest in dance direction and later joined a drama troupe. After gaining experience in theatre, he eventually entered the film industry.

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Dileep Raj first appeared on television before entering films. He acted in several serials, including Kambada Mane, Janani, Ardha Satya, Rangoli, Kumkum Bhagya, Mangalya and Preetiagati.

He made his debut in the Kannada film industry with the film Bhai Friend in 2005. He later gained recognition for playing a villainous role in the 2007 film Milana. Over the years, he also acted in films such as 7 O’Clock and Kashna Kashna, earning popularity as a talented actor in the Kannada film industry.

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Dileep Raj later returned to television with the serial Rathasaptami and also worked as a host for several television reality shows. He was also the producer of the popular serial Krishna Rukku, which is currently airing on Zee Kannada.

The death of actor and producer Dileep Raj, who made his mark in both television and cinema, has left the Kannada film industry in shock.

Internet Mourns Dileep Raj’s Death

One social media user said, “Today we lost a talented star of Sandalwood. Actor-producer Dileep Raj left us too soon at the age of 47 due to a heart attack. He entertained us for years - starting from TV serials like Kambada Mane, Janani, and later shining on the big screen in Milana, 7 O' Clock, and many more. His recent work in Love Mocktail 3 showed he still had so much to give. Dileep Raj, you were my all-time favourite. Thank you for the memories and the characters you brought to life. Your sudden departure has left a huge void in Kannada cinema. Om Shanti. Sadgathi.”

Another added, “Actor Dileep Raj passed away this morning due to a heart attack. Rest in peace sir. Gone too soon.”

“Deeply saddened by passing of gifted artist Dileep Raj at age of 47. I worked directly w/ Mr Raj in 2009 during our song shooting in Goa; he was creative, kind & cool. I’m especially thankful to him for giving life to my characters as a dubbing artist. He will be fondly remembered,” said actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa.