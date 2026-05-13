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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDevil Wears Prada 2 Cast Salary Revealed: Here’s How Much Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway And Emily Blunt Earned

Devil Wears Prada 2 Cast Salary Revealed: Here’s How Much Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway And Emily Blunt Earned

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt each pocketed $12.5 million upfront for The Devil Wears Prada 2, thanks to a rare 'favored nations' deal. All three leads are being paid exactly the same.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 13 May 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The Devil Wears Prada sequel stars negotiated equal pay.
  • Actresses secured significantly higher salaries for the sequel.
  • Original film salaries showed vast pay discrepancies.
  • Stars may receive bonuses based on box office success.

Imagine the icy glare of Miranda Priestly returning to the big screen after 20 years. Fans worldwide cheered as The Devil Wears Prada 2 smashed box office records, reuniting Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt. But behind the glamour, whispers of massive paychecks have everyone talking. How much did these stars demand to step back into Runway's cutthroat world? A shocking report reveals all, proving power dressing pays off big time.

 Star Salaries Revealed

The report further revealed that during the first film, Streep reportedly earned between $4.5 million and $5 million, while Hathaway and Blunt received around $1 million and $800,000 respectively. Reflecting on the new pay structure, a viewer told Variety, "The fact that they pushed for equal pay now shows how much they've grown and how much value they bring to the project.".

Insiders claimed that the equal-pay agreement was finalized during the initial stages of negotiation. Reports suggest that Streep’s representatives negotiated a strong base figure first, after which Hathaway and Blunt’s compensation was linked to the same amount.

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Past vs Present Pay

Speaking about the arrangement, one insider explained, "If Meryl was going to make $12.5 million, then Anne and Emily would also make $12.5 million, nothing less." Another source close to the studio added, "It's a clear message about fairness; nobody is being underpaid because they're younger or less famous now."

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 Fairness In Hollywood

The salary details have also sparked discussion online, especially among fans comparing the cast’s earnings from the original film to the sequel. One fan said, "Twenty years ago these women were paid very differently, and now they're all standing on the same number; that's huge." Another wrote, "If a big-budget sequel like this can do equal pay, maybe other studios will start paying attention."

 Bonus Potential

Apart from their fixed salaries, reports indicate that the actresses may also receive additional bonuses depending on the film’s box-office performance. A source said, "Their combined pay could reach nearly $32.5 million once the whole run is over."

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Meryl Streep earn for The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Meryl Streep reportedly earned $12.5 million for the sequel. This was part of an equal-pay agreement with her co-stars.

Did Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt receive equal pay for the sequel?

Yes, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt reportedly received the same $12.5 million as Meryl Streep for the sequel. This was a significant change from their original film salaries.

What were the reported salaries for the original The Devil Wears Prada?

In the first film, Meryl Streep earned between $4.5 million and $5 million. Anne Hathaway received around $1 million, and Emily Blunt earned about $800,000.

Could the actresses earn more than their base salaries for the sequel?

Yes, the actresses may receive additional bonuses based on the film's box-office performance. Their combined pay could potentially reach nearly $32.5 million.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Meryl Streep Anne Hathaway Emily Blunt Devil Wears Prada 2 $12.5 Million
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