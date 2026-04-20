Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted arriving at Bengaluru airport.

Couple seen exiting airport together, casual attire, Kohli carried bag.

Appearance follows Kohli's temporary 'like' on German influencer's post.

Influencer responded, feeling sorry for Kohli amid attention.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently seen together in Bengaluru, a few days after the cricketer briefly “liked” an Instagram post by German vlogger LizLaz. The “like” was later removed after it drew significant attention on social media. Just a few days after the incident, the couple was spotted arriving at the Bengaluru airport.

In videos that have now gone viral, Anushka and Virat are seen exiting the airport together. Virat kept it casual in a black T-shirt paired with blue jeans, and Anushka opted for a traditional suit, giving off relaxed and summery vibes.

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In one clip, the couple can be seen descending an escalator. As they make their way through the airport, Anushka briefly interacts with a security staff member and flashes a smile. The cricketer was seen carrying Anushka’s bag.

WATCH: Anushka, Virat Spotted In Bengaluru

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aryaM@n Jay@nt (@criceditz.101845)

Their public appearance comes just days after Virat Kohli’s single “like” on a photo posted by a German influencer went viral on social media. The interaction led to memes and speculation online, with users joking about possible explanations. Although Kohli soon removed the “like”, screenshots of the interaction already went viral on social media.

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The episode also reminded many of an earlier moment when the cricketer’s “like” on a picture posted by the fan page of actor Avneet Kaur triggered online speculation about his relationship with Anushka. At the time, Kohli clarified the situation through an Instagram Story, stating that the interaction was accidental.

“I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding,” the 37-year-old cricketer wrote.

LizLaz’s Reaction To Kohli ‘Liking’ Her Picture

Following the incident, the influencer also addressed the situation, saying she felt “a bit sorry” for Virat Kohli amid the attention the moment received. She added that she is a fan of the cricketer and appreciates his support.

“It was crazy because I woke up and suddenly I was all over the news,” she told HT City.

She further said, “I don’t even know when he liked the picture. I only found out through the news. Many people sent me the articles through DMs from different platforms. I received so many messages - people were really excited about it.”





