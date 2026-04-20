Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spotted In Bengaluru After Cricketer’s ‘Like’ On German Vlogger’s Pic

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spotted In Bengaluru After Cricketer’s ‘Like’ On German Vlogger’s Pic

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Bengaluru airport days after the cricketer “liked” and later “unliked” a picture posted by a German vlogger.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted arriving at Bengaluru airport.
  • Couple seen exiting airport together, casual attire, Kohli carried bag.
  • Appearance follows Kohli's temporary 'like' on German influencer's post.
  • Influencer responded, feeling sorry for Kohli amid attention.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently seen together in Bengaluru, a few days after the cricketer briefly “liked” an Instagram post by German vlogger LizLaz. The “like” was later removed after it drew significant attention on social media. Just a few days after the incident, the couple was spotted arriving at the Bengaluru airport.

In videos that have now gone viral, Anushka and Virat are seen exiting the airport together. Virat kept it casual in a black T-shirt paired with blue jeans, and Anushka opted for a traditional suit, giving off relaxed and summery vibes.

WATCH: Veer Pahariya Seen With Mystery Girl After Breakup With Tara Sutaria

In one clip, the couple can be seen descending an escalator. As they make their way through the airport, Anushka briefly interacts with a security staff member and flashes a smile. The cricketer was seen carrying Anushka’s bag.

WATCH: Anushka, Virat Spotted In Bengaluru

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aryaM@n Jay@nt (@criceditz.101845)

Their public appearance comes just days after Virat Kohli’s single “like” on a photo posted by a German influencer went viral on social media. The interaction led to memes and speculation online, with users joking about possible explanations. Although Kohli soon removed the “like”, screenshots of the interaction already went viral on social media. 

ALSO READ| LizLaz Wears RCB Jersey After Virat Kohli ‘Likes’ Her Instagram Picture | WATCH

The episode also reminded many of an earlier moment when the cricketer’s “like” on a picture posted by the fan page of actor Avneet Kaur triggered online speculation about his relationship with Anushka. At the time, Kohli clarified the situation through an Instagram Story, stating that the interaction was accidental.

“I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding,” the 37-year-old cricketer wrote.

LizLaz’s Reaction To Kohli ‘Liking’ Her Picture

Following the incident, the influencer also addressed the situation, saying she felt “a bit sorry” for Virat Kohli amid the attention the moment received. She added that she is a fan of the cricketer and appreciates his support.

“It was crazy because I woke up and suddenly I was all over the news,” she told HT City.

She further said, “I don’t even know when he liked the picture. I only found out through the news. Many people sent me the articles through DMs from different platforms. I received so many messages - people were really excited about it.”



Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Where were Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently spotted?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently seen together in Bengaluru, arriving at the airport.

What caused social media speculation involving Virat Kohli recently?

Virat Kohli briefly 'liked' a post by German vlogger LizLaz, which drew significant attention and speculation on social media before being removed.

How did Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dress for their airport appearance?

Virat Kohli wore a casual black T-shirt and blue jeans, while Anushka opted for a traditional suit, giving off relaxed vibes.

Has Virat Kohli had similar accidental 'likes' on social media before?

Yes, he previously clarified an accidental 'like' on a fan page of Avneet Kaur, explaining it was due to the algorithm while clearing his feed.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 20 Apr 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma German Vlogger
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Atlee Welcomes Second Child With Wife Priya, Says ‘Feeling Blessed’
Atlee Welcomes Second Child With Wife Priya, Says ‘Feeling Blessed’
Celebrities
WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spotted In Bengaluru After Cricketer’s ‘Like’ On German Vlogger’s Pic
WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spotted In Bengaluru After Cricketer’s ‘Like’ On German Vlogger’s Pic
Celebrities
Vir Das Set For Found Footage Horror 'Baara Number'; Shares Major Update With Fans
Vir Das Set For Found Footage Horror 'Baara Number'; Shares Major Update With Fans
Celebrities
'Rehearsal Or The Take?': Salman Khan’s Playful Jab At Varun Dhawan Goes Viral From BTS Video - WATCH
'Rehearsal Or The Take?': Salman Khan’s Playful Jab At Varun Dhawan Goes Viral From BTS Video - WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP accuses INDIA bloc of blocking women empowerment reforms
Political Row: CM Yogi compares opposition behavior in Parliament to disruption and chaos
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav attacks Women’s Reservation Bill, calls it a “BJP conspiracy”
War Alert: Israeli Officials Warn of Possible Return to War Scenario
Breaking News: Three Possible Outcomes as Middle East Ceasefire Nears Deadline
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget