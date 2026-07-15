Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame Shilpa Shinde has opened up about one of the most difficult periods of her career on Lock Upp 2. The television actor revisited the fake MMS controversy that circulated in her name, describing how she reacted after receiving the clip, the cybercrime investigation that followed, and the impact the episode had on both her personal and professional life.

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Shilpa Shinde Recalls The Period After Her Exit From A Show

Speaking about the difficult phase in her career, Shilpa said the problems began after she was removed from a television show. According to the actor, she found herself facing relentless criticism and public scrutiny, leaving her feeling isolated with very few options.

She said, "During my journey back in 2015-16 I was on a show. I was outsted from it, all that drama happened and post that so many people were relentlessly targeting me. I had absolutely no way out, no options left."

The actor added, "Next thing I know, a reporter sends me a video clip. I asked 'What is this?' She said, 'It's your video.' I was like, 'My video?', She goes, 'Open and see it."

'My Blood Ran Cold'

Recalling her immediate reaction, Shilpa admitted that the wait for the video to download filled her with fear as she imagined the worst.

The actor recalled, "While it was downloading for two minutes, I kept thinking, 'Is it from a changing room?' or something like this. My blood ran cold for a moment."

When the clip finally opened, she said she was stunned by what she saw.

"When I finally opened the video, it was ablurry video of a girl lying on top of a guy. I asked, 'What on earth is this?' She said, 'It's your video!"

Rejecting the claim outright, Shilpa said she immediately knew the woman in the footage was not her.

"I went, 'Have you lost it? Look at that dirty bedsheet!"

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Shilpa Says She Approached The Cybercrime Unit

Recalling her conversation with the reporter, she revealed that she was even asked whether the video should be made public.

"The reporter then asked, 'Should I release this?' I retorted, 'What do you mean?"

Expressing disbelief over the incident, Shilpa claimed those behind the controversy deliberately tried to create confusion by circulating blurred visuals.

She went on to talk about the several hours at the cybercrime unit to trace the origin of the clip. According to Shilpa, the investigation revealed that the video had no connection to her and had been manipulated to falsely associate her with it.

She said, "I sat at the cybercrime unit for six to seven hours. I finally tracked the video down. It was just a Hindi p*** clip. They took freeze-frames of the girl in the video from specific angles, blurred it, and blasted it everywhere, saying, 'Bhabhiji's MMS is out!"

The Rumours Reached Her Family

Shilpa also shared how the controversy extended beyond social media and reavhed her family.

Talking about this, she said, "My mom told me the society's watchman was asking, 'Has your daughter's MMS been leaked?' How do you even respond to that? Man, I endured so much."

Shilpa further revealed that the challenges did not end there. She claimed that around the time she was preparing to enter Bigg Boss, she was also facing legal troubles.

She said, "To top it off, when I was entering Bigg Boss, they slapped a criminal case on me. I entered the Bigg Boss house on bail. Just look at the insane degree of harassment they pulled against me."

Her account brought renewed attention to a period that, according to the actor, was defined by relentless rumours, public speculation and the struggle to clear her name.