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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘I’ll End Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike’: Rakhi Sawant Says She’ll Visit Jantar Mantar As He Loses 8.9 Kg

‘I’ll End Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike’: Rakhi Sawant Says She’ll Visit Jantar Mantar As He Loses 8.9 Kg

Rakhi Sawant said she will visit Jantar Mantar and end Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, which entered day 18.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 04:19 PM (IST)

As Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar entered Day 18, several celebrities have appealed to the activist to end his fast, stressing that staying alive is essential to continuing the fight for the cause. Amid the growing concern over his health, Rakhi Sawant has now made a dramatic offer, saying she will travel to Delhi and personally break his fast.

‘I’ll Break Sonam Wangchuk’s Fast’: Rakhi Sawant

In a now-viral video, a paparazzo asks Rakhi whether she plans to visit Jantar Mantar, where Sonam Wangchuk, members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), and supporters have been protesting.

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Responding to the question, Rakhi said, “I’ll go to Jantar Mantar and break Sonam Wangchuk’s fast with my own hands.”

She further added, “I’ll make him drink lemonade, aam ras and mosambi juice.”

Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Day 18

Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike stretched into its 18th day on Wednesday, with growing concern over his health. He began the fast on June 28 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, joining the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in its demand that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the NEET and other competitive exams.

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Medical updates have painted an increasingly worrying picture. Doctors reported his blood pressure had fallen to 104/66 mm Hg, with a weight loss of roughly 8.9 kg over the course of the protest.

On Day 18, CJP released a photograph showing Wangchuk struggling to walk without support. While many on social media are pleading with him to end his hunger strike, the activist maintained that he wants to have a dialogue with the government. 

Legal action has also entered the picture. Activist-lawyer Rakesh Kumar Saini has filed a PIL before the Delhi High Court seeking directions for the Central and Delhi governments to hospitalise Wangchuk and force-feed him. The petition further mentioned that the activist may die within two days if he continues his hunger strike. 

The Delhi High Court has since sought responses from both the Centre and the Delhi government on the petition. The plea reportedly warns that Wangchuk’s life is at serious risk without immediate medical intervention and calls for a liquid diet of essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals to be administered.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rakhi Sawant Jantar Mantar Sonam Wangchuk
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