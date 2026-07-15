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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Jailer 2' Actress Anna Rajan Approaches Kerala Police After Morphed Saree Pic Goes Viral, Vows Legal Action

'Jailer 2' Actress Anna Rajan Approaches Kerala Police After Morphed Saree Pic Goes Viral, Vows Legal Action

Jailer 2 actress Anna Rajan has sought Kerala Police intervention after a morphed obscene image of her surfaced online. The actor says she has preserved evidence and will pursue legal action.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Anna Rajan faced online harassment; morphed image circulated.
  • She reported the incident, pursuing legal action against culprits.
  • Rajan urged Kerala Police for immediate intervention and action.
  • She appealed to users against sharing abusive content.

Malayalam actor Anna Rajan has spoken afer allegedly becoming the target of online harassment involving a morphed obscene imagecirculated on Instagram. Describing the incident as a serious attack on her privacy and reputation, the Jailer 2 actress has announced legal action against those responsible while urging the Kerala Police to intervene. Her statement has also renewed conversations around cyber abuse and the misuse of social media platforms.

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Anna Rajan Condemns Morphed Image As An Attack On Her Reputation

Anna Rajan shared a screenshot of the alleged Instagram post, claiming that one of her photographs had been manipulated and circulated in an obscene and defamatory manner.

She wrote, "This image has been maliciously edited and posted in an obscene and defamatory manner to damage my reputation. This is shameful and unacceptable and a grave violation of my privacy and dignity.”

The actress confirmed that she has reported the account to Instagram and will also file a police complaint under the relevant legal provisions. She further stated that everyone involved in creating or circulating the edited image would be held accountable and that she intends to continue the legal process until justice is served.

She added, “I am officially reporting this account to Instagram and will be filing a police complaint under the applicable laws. Whoever is responsible for creating or sharing this edited content will be held accountable. Legal action will be taken, and I will pursue this matter until justice is served.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anna raajan (@annaspeeks)

Seeks Immediate Intervention From Kerala Police

In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, Anna tagged the official handles of Kerala Police and Cyberdome Kerala, requesting prompt intervention in the matter.

She wrote, “This account has posted a maliciously edited and defamatory image of me. I request @keralapoliceofficial and @kerala_police @cyberdomekerala to take immediate action. I have preserved the evidence and will be filing an official police complaint.”

The actress also appealed to social media users not to circulate or engage with the manipulated content, stressing that sharing such material only fuels online harassment and causes additional distress to victims.

She concluded her statement with the appeal, “Please do not support or share such abusive content.”

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Anna Rajan's Film Journey

Anna Rajan made her screen debut with Angamaly Diaries in 2017 and has since appeared in films including Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Lonappante Mamodeesa and Kudumba Sthreeyum Kunjadum.

Most recently seen in Daveed, the actress is now preparing for her Tamil debut alongside Superstar Rajinikanth in Jailer 2

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident has Malayalam actress Anna Rajan recently faced?

Anna Rajan has been subjected to online harassment involving a morphed obscene image circulated on Instagram. She has described it as a grave attack on her privacy and reputation.

What action is Anna Rajan taking against the online harassment?

She has reported the account to Instagram and will file a police complaint under applicable laws. Anna intends to pursue legal action against all involved parties until justice is served.

What has Anna Rajan requested from the authorities and public?

She has urged Kerala Police and Cyberdome Kerala for immediate intervention in the matter. Additionally, she appealed to social media users not to circulate or engage with the manipulated content.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Police Malayalam Cinema Cyber Crime Jailer 2 Anna Rajan
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