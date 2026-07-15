Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Anna Rajan faced online harassment; morphed image circulated.

She reported the incident, pursuing legal action against culprits.

Rajan urged Kerala Police for immediate intervention and action.

She appealed to users against sharing abusive content.

Malayalam actor Anna Rajan has spoken afer allegedly becoming the target of online harassment involving a morphed obscene imagecirculated on Instagram. Describing the incident as a serious attack on her privacy and reputation, the Jailer 2 actress has announced legal action against those responsible while urging the Kerala Police to intervene. Her statement has also renewed conversations around cyber abuse and the misuse of social media platforms.

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Anna Rajan Condemns Morphed Image As An Attack On Her Reputation

Anna Rajan shared a screenshot of the alleged Instagram post, claiming that one of her photographs had been manipulated and circulated in an obscene and defamatory manner.

She wrote, "This image has been maliciously edited and posted in an obscene and defamatory manner to damage my reputation. This is shameful and unacceptable and a grave violation of my privacy and dignity.”

The actress confirmed that she has reported the account to Instagram and will also file a police complaint under the relevant legal provisions. She further stated that everyone involved in creating or circulating the edited image would be held accountable and that she intends to continue the legal process until justice is served.

She added, “I am officially reporting this account to Instagram and will be filing a police complaint under the applicable laws. Whoever is responsible for creating or sharing this edited content will be held accountable. Legal action will be taken, and I will pursue this matter until justice is served.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna raajan (@annaspeeks)

Seeks Immediate Intervention From Kerala Police

In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, Anna tagged the official handles of Kerala Police and Cyberdome Kerala, requesting prompt intervention in the matter.

She wrote, “This account has posted a maliciously edited and defamatory image of me. I request @keralapoliceofficial and @kerala_police @cyberdomekerala to take immediate action. I have preserved the evidence and will be filing an official police complaint.”

The actress also appealed to social media users not to circulate or engage with the manipulated content, stressing that sharing such material only fuels online harassment and causes additional distress to victims.

She concluded her statement with the appeal, “Please do not support or share such abusive content.”

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Anna Rajan's Film Journey

Anna Rajan made her screen debut with Angamaly Diaries in 2017 and has since appeared in films including Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Lonappante Mamodeesa and Kudumba Sthreeyum Kunjadum.

Most recently seen in Daveed, the actress is now preparing for her Tamil debut alongside Superstar Rajinikanth in Jailer 2.