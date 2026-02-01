Shah Rukh Khan And Hrithik Roshan Hug At Restaurant, Ending Years Of Rivalry Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







When Hrithik Roshan burst onto the Bollywood scene with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, his meteoric rise fueled media speculation of a rivalry with Shah Rukh Khan, the reigning superstar of Hindi cinema. Fans and industry insiders alike buzzed with the idea that the two actors were at odds, expecting tension and drama behind the scenes.

But a recent account from restaurateur AD Singh reveals a far more heartening story.

A Friendly Encounter At Olive Bar And Kitchen

AD Singh recounted to Outlook Traveller an evening when Shah Rukh Khan was dining at his restaurant and Hrithik Roshan unexpectedly walked in. “Hrithik had burst upon the scene, he was very big with that first movie, and the media was really making a big thing about the antagonism and fighting between him and Shah Rukh. Shah Rukh, the resident king, and the new king… they said punches might fly,” Singh explained.

The tension in the restaurant was palpable. Guests held their breath, bracing for confrontation.

A Hug That Defied Expectations

As Hrithik approached, Shah Rukh rose from his seat. Most onlookers anticipated a dramatic clash or perhaps a dismissive remark. Instead, what followed surprised everyone.

“But what happened was much nicer,” Singh recalled. “Shah Rukh went over, and the two of them hugged each other. Shah Rukh said very kind words to him about how successful he was, and Hrithik reciprocated.”

The warm gesture left everyone in the restaurant relieved, realizing that the so-called rivalry had been magnified by the media. “It was a very nice moment,” Singh added.

Upcoming Projects

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of King, directed by Siddharth Anand, featuring Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is slated for a December 24, 2026 release.

Hrithik Roshan, meanwhile, is set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4. With his father Rakesh Roshan stepping down from directing the franchise, fans eagerly await Hrithik’s first venture behind the camera.