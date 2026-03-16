NDA Sweeps Rajya Sabha Polls In Bihar, Wins All 5 Seats, Opposition Alleges MLA Poaching

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The NDA won all five seats in the Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar after counting of votes concluded on Monday, triggering sharp protests from the opposition, which alleged intimidation and poaching of MLAs during the voting process. Congress and RJD leaders claimed some legislators went missing ahead of polling and accused the BJP of influencing the outcome. The ruling alliance rejected the allegations, even as opposition leaders demanded a fair counting process and threatened action against those who were absent during voting.

NDA Winners In Bihar Rajya Sabha Polls

Nitish Kumar Nitin Nabin Ram Nath Thakur Upendra Kushwaha Shivesh Kumar

Nishant Kumar Congratulates Nitish

Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, congratulated his father after the NDA won all five seats in the Rajya Sabha elections in the state, including the seat contested by Nitish Kumar.

जय बिहार! आज एनडीए के पांचों लोगों की निर्णायक जीत पर मैंने पिताजी को बधाई दी। जिन्होंने हर बिहारवासी को गौरवान्वित किया। उन्हें बधाई। अभिनंदन।



एक पुत्र के रूप में मैं खुद को गौरवान्वित महसूस कर रहा हूं। pic.twitter.com/BRIhqldLEI — Nishant Kumar - निशांत कुमार (@Nishantjdu) March 16, 2026

In a post on social media, Nishant said he felt proud as a son and praised his father, saying the victory had made every resident of Bihar proud. He described the win as decisive and extended his congratulations to all NDA candidates.

Opposition Alleges Missing MLAs

Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram alleged that three Congress MLAs went missing before the voting and accused the BJP of orchestrating the situation. He claimed the legislators had been in contact with the party till March 13 but became unreachable afterwards.

“Our MLAs have been stolen by the BJP. They were in touch till the night of the 13th, and suddenly after that three of them became unreachable. We were told they were being kept under house arrest and police were deployed outside their homes,” he said.

Ram further alleged that such incidents were not new and accused the BJP of using unfair means to win elections.

He said the party would consult senior leaders before taking disciplinary action against those involved, adding that the matter could not be ignored.

RJD Questions Counting Process

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also questioned the counting process and alleged that the opposition had enough votes to win. He claimed his party secured 37 votes while the NDA candidate received 30, and demanded transparency in counting.

“We want the counting process to be fair. BJP has a history of using money power and manipulation to win elections. There was a recounting, which shows they were losing,” Yadav said.

Despite the allegations, the NDA secured victory on all five seats after the completion of counting, marking a significant political win for the alliance in Bihar.

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