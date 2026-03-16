Gautam Gambhir Says He Wants To See MS Dhoni As India Head Coach One Day

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Gautam Gambhir On MS Dhoni: India head coach Gautam Gambhir has spoken about his brief yet widely discussed social media interaction with former captain MS Dhoni following India’s T20 World Cup victory in Ahmedabad. The exchange between the two former teammates quickly caught the attention of fans, given their long shared history in Indian cricket. Gambhir spent a significant portion of his international career playing under Dhoni’s leadership. After India secured the T20 World Cup title, Dhoni took to social media to congratulate the team and the coaching staff, while also sharing a light-hearted remark directed at Gambhir.

The post marked Dhoni’s first update on Instagram in nearly two years, which further amplified the buzz surrounding it. Reflecting on the moment during the RevSports Trailblazers Conclave, Gambhir expressed appreciation for Dhoni’s gesture and the support he showed during the tournament.

Gambhir Wishes to Return the Compliment One Day

Speaking about the interaction, Gambhir noted that he hopes to someday return the favour to his former India captain. The coach revealed that he was pleased to see Dhoni attend the T20 World Cup final and support the team from the stands.

“Good on him (Dhoni) to come and watch the World Cup final. Good on him to ask me to smile, and I wish one day he could be in my position, and I can write the same thing, and hopefully, he can smile from the dugout,” said Gambhir during the event.

While he will now take a short break from his duties with the national team, with the IPL coming up, Dhoni is preparing to return to competitive cricket. The 44-year-old is expected to feature for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming tournament.

What Dhoni Said In His Instagram Post

Dhoni’s message congratulating the Indian team quickly went viral on social media. In his post, the former captain praised the players, coaching staff and fans while also adding a playful remark directed at Gambhir.

"History gets created at Ahmedabad,big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide.such a pleasure to see all of u play.Coach Sahab smile looks great on u,intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done.enjoy guys(BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai.CHAMPION BOWLER)"

Gambhir responded to Dhoni’s message soon after, acknowledging the comment and sharing his own reaction in the replies.

“And what a reason to smile, great seeing you!”

The brief exchange between the two former teammates resonated with fans, many of whom fondly remember their contributions during India’s major ICC tournament triumphs.