Netanyahu Shares 2nd Video Talking To People Outside As 6-Finger, Death Rumours Escalate

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A new video of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walking outdoors and interacting with people has surfaced on social media, as rumours about his death continued to circulate online amid the ongoing conflict involving Israel, the United States and Iran. The footage, shared on the Prime Minister’s official social media account, appears intended to counter widespread speculation that had gained traction in recent days following escalating military tensions in the region. Israeli officials have dismissed the rumours as false, saying the video was released to address misinformation being shared during the ongoing crisis.

שומרים על ההנחיות ומנצחים ביחד >> pic.twitter.com/HC5w3PqKuV March 16, 2026

Video Shared After Death Rumours

The speculation began spreading online after the latest round of joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation, which has widened the conflict across parts of the Gulf region. The rumours intensified after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) referred to the “unknown fate” of the Israeli prime minister in a statement carried by Iranian state media, prompting widespread discussion on social platforms.

In response, Israeli authorities released fresh footage showing Netanyahu in a public setting, apparently to demonstrate that he was safe.

In the video, he is seen sitting at a café, drinking coffee and speaking casually with people around him. During the interaction, he also addressed a viral clip that appeared to show him with six fingers, jokingly asking whether people wanted to count them and briefly showing his hand to the camera.

אומרים שאני מה? צפו >> pic.twitter.com/ijHPkM3ZHZ — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 15, 2026

He also urged citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the Home Front Command and remain close to protected areas, saying operations against Iran were continuing.

IRGC Warning And AI Video Claims

The controversy escalated further after the IRGC statement suggested uncertainty about Netanyahu’s condition and hinted at possible instability within Israel’s leadership. The remarks claimed the Israeli leader’s fate was unclear and warned that he would be targeted if alive, raising tensions between the two countries.

At the same time, speculation grew after a video circulating online appeared to show Netanyahu with six fingers, leading to claims that the footage had been manipulated using artificial intelligence.

Some users also pointed to the absence of recent social media posts from members of his family as evidence for the rumours, though no proof was provided.

Netanyahu’s office later rejected all such claims as baseless, saying the prime minister was safe and continuing his duties, and that the newly released footage was meant to counter misinformation circulating online.

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