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HomeNewsWorldIran Warns On Hormuz Access, Trump Says US Destroyed Targets On Kharg Island

Iran Warns On Hormuz Access, Trump Says US Destroyed Targets On Kharg Island

Several US allies have indicated they currently have no plans to deploy ships to the Strait of Hormuz, leaving uncertainty over how the waterway will be secured in the coming days.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 10:31 PM (IST)
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz remains open but warned that it is closed to countries he described as Iran’s enemies and their allies, amid rising tensions in the Gulf region. His remarks came as United States President Donald Trump said Washington could escalate military action if required, recalling a past operation in which the US struck Iran’s Kharg Island and destroyed nearly all military structures while sparing oil facilities. “We left the pipes… we could hit that in five minutes’ notice,” Trump said, warning that the US retains the capability to strike again.

Iran Warning On Hormuz

Araghchi said the strategic waterway would remain accessible to most countries but not to those involved in what he called aggression against Iran.

“The Strait of Hormuz is open, but closed to our enemies and to those who carried out aggression against us and to their allies,” he said, amid continued military tensions in the Gulf region.

The statement comes as shipping movement through the channel remains under close watch after Iran responded to recent US-Israeli strikes by deploying drones, missiles and naval mines, effectively restricting tanker movement through one of the world’s most critical energy routes.

The strait handles nearly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, making any disruption a major concern for global markets.

Trump Pressures Allies

US President Donald Trump criticised allies for what he described as a lack of enthusiasm in helping protect shipping in the region.

“For 40 years we’re protecting you, and you don’t want to get involved. We strongly encourage other nations to get involved quickly and with great enthusiasm,” Trump told reporters.

He said several countries that had benefited from US security support were reluctant to send naval vessels to help secure the route.

Trump also referred to a past US military operation in which, he said, American forces struck Iran’s Kharg Island and destroyed most structures while leaving oil facilities intact.

“We left the pipes. We didn’t want to do that, but we could do that on five minutes’ notice,” he said, suggesting the US retains the ability to carry out further strikes if tensions escalate.

Several US allies have indicated they currently have no plans to deploy ships to the Strait of Hormuz, leaving uncertainty over how the waterway will be secured in the coming days.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 09:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oil Prices Strait Of Hormuz Breaking News Energy Crisis ABP Live Iran Israel War Iran War
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