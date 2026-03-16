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The 98th Academy Awards delivered a landmark moment for Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan, who secured his first-ever Oscar after winning the Best Actor award for his performance in the vampire drama Sinners. The actor portrayed twin brothers in the film, a demanding role that earned widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

During his acceptance speech, Jordan expressed gratitude to director Ryan Coogler for giving him the opportunity to bring his voice and perspective to the screen. The win also carried historical significance: he became the first actor in more than fifty years to receive the Best Actor Oscar for playing twin roles, a milestone last achieved by Lee Marvin in Cat Ballou.

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Early Breakthrough And Rise In Hollywood

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Michael B. Jordan has long been recognised as one of Hollywood’s most compelling performers. His career began at a young age when he worked as a child model before transitioning into acting in 1999.

Early television appearances included a small role in the CBS sitcom Cosby and a part in the film Black and White. However, it was his portrayal of Wallace in the HBO drama The Wire that first brought him serious attention.

Jordan went on to build a strong television résumé with roles in series such as All My Children, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Cold Case, Bones, Burn Notice and Friday Night Lights.

Films That Turned Michael B. Jordan Into A Global Star

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Jordan’s breakthrough in cinema arrived in 2013 with Fruitvale Station, a biographical drama directed by Ryan Coogler. His performance as Oscar Grant received widespread praise and quickly positioned him as one of the most promising actors of his generation.

He later appeared as Johnny Storm in Fantastic Four (2015) before gaining major recognition with the Rocky spin-off Creed, where he played Adonis Johnson, the son of boxing legend Apollo Creed.

The success of Creed II helped solidify his leading-man status, while his role as Erik Killmonger in Marvel’s blockbuster Black Panther introduced him to audiences worldwide. The film went on to earn seven Oscar nominations and generated approximately $1.347 billion (approx Rs 12,455 crore) globally.

Jordan has since expanded his filmography with roles in Just Mercy (2019), Without Remorse (2021) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). In 2023, he also made his directorial debut with Creed III, further establishing himself as a creative force in Hollywood.

Major Projects Ahead

The actor continues to take on ambitious projects. Among the films reportedly in development are a reboot of Miami Vice and a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, which is expected to release in 2027, with Jordan both directing and starring in the lead role.

Michael B. Jordan’s Net Worth And Business Ventures

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After more than two decades in the entertainment industry, Michael B. Jordan has accumulated an estimated net worth of around $50 million (approx Rs 462 crore), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Beyond acting, his income stems from producing, directing and high-profile brand endorsements. Over the years, he has collaborated with companies including Coach, Amazon Alexa, AT&T and Under Armour.

These ventures, combined with his growing influence in Hollywood, have helped cement Jordan’s reputation not only as a leading actor but also as an entrepreneur shaping the modern entertainment landscape.