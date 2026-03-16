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HomeNews'No Matter How Much You Attack, Bengal Will Win': Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP At Election Rally

'No Matter How Much You Attack, Bengal Will Win': Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP At Election Rally

Banerjee also accused the BJP of trying to create disturbances ahead of the elections and alleged that attempts were being made behind the scenes to influence the situation in the state.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
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The political battle for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections intensified on Monday, a day after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule and hours after the BJP released its first list of candidates. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressing her first rally after the announcement, said repeated attacks would not weaken Bengal and urged that the elections be conducted peacefully. Voting for the 294-seat Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

Mamata Targets BJP In First Rally

Speaking at the rally, Banerjee said the response from the crowd showed that the people of Bengal would stand firm despite political attacks.

“Today’s first rally has proved that no matter how much you attack, Bengal will win. We do not want this BJP. People should live with respect. Conduct the election in Bengal peacefully, no one should fall into any trap. Then we will see about Delhi, we are not weak,” she said.

Her remarks came on the same day the Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of candidates for the Assembly polls, signalling the start of an intense campaign in the state.

Alleges Conspiracy, Seeks Fair Polls

Banerjee also accused the BJP of trying to create disturbances ahead of the elections and alleged that attempts were being made behind the scenes to influence the situation in the state.

“Yesterday night what did you do? At 1 am I got a message that a party, using someone from behind the scenes, was secretly organising hooliganism,” she said.

The Chief Minister further alleged that the Centre was interfering in administrative matters and claimed that the state government’s recommendations were not always respected in official appointments.

She also appealed to authorities to ensure that the Assembly elections are conducted peacefully, saying voters should not be intimidated.

The Election Commission has announced that polling for the West Bengal Assembly will take place in two phases in April, while the counting of votes will be held on May 4, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
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Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee Bengal Assembly Elections 2026
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