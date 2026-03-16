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HomeNewsWest Bengal BJP Candidates List: Suvendu Adhikari, Agnimitra Paul Among 144 In First List

West Bengal BJP Candidates List: Suvendu Adhikari, Agnimitra Paul Among 144 In First List

The BJP has also given tickets to senior leader Dilip Ghosh, who will contest from Bolpur, while Agnimitra Paul has been fielded from Asansol South.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, fielding Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, in a direct political challenge to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The party has also given tickets to several prominent leaders, including Dilip Ghosh and Agnimitra Paul, as it prepares for a high-stakes contest against the ruling Trinamool Congress. Elections to the 294-member Assembly will be held in two phases in April, with counting scheduled for May 4.

Prominent Names In The List

  • Suvendu Adhikari-fielded from Nandigram & Bhabanipur, BJP’s biggest face in Bengal politics.
  • Agnimitra Paul-named from Asansol Dakshin, BJP MLA and prominent party leader.
  • Rudranil Ghosh-actor-turned-politician, fielded from Shibpur.
  • Swami Mangalnanda Puri Maharaj-fielded from Uluberia Dakshin, known religious figure.
  • Bankim Chandra Ghosh-from Chakdaha, a known organisational leader.
  • Subrata Maitra / Subrata Maiti (Panskura area)-local strong organisational name.
  • Tarun Kanti Ghosh-from Deganga

Adhikari From Nandigram, Bhabanipur

In its first list, the BJP named Suvendu Adhikari as its candidate from Nandigram, the seat where he defeated Mamata Banerjee in the 2021 Assembly elections by a narrow margin of around 2,000 votes after multiple rounds of counting.

The party has also fielded him from Bhabanipur, the constituency currently represented by Banerjee. She had won the seat in a by-election after losing in Nandigram in 2021.

The move is being seen as an attempt by the BJP to directly target the Chief Minister in constituencies closely associated with her political career.

Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul Among Key Names

The BJP has also given tickets to senior leader Dilip Ghosh, who will contest from Bolpur, while Agnimitra Paul has been fielded from Asansol South. Former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta has been nominated from Rashbehari.

Other candidates announced in the first list include Deepak Kumar Halder from Diamond Harbour, Krishnendu Mukherjee from Asansol North, Bapon Ghosh from Kaliganj, Sukumar Roy from Cooch Behar North, Shankar Ghosh from Siliguri and Nikhil Banerjee from Haldia.

The Election Commission has announced that polling for the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29 2026, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. In the previous Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress won 215 seats, while the BJP secured 77.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
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