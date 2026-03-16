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HomeAutoJetour T2 launches In Malaysia At Rs 37 Lakh, India Price Would Be Lower?

Jetour T2 launches In Malaysia At Rs 37 Lakh, India Price Would Be Lower?

Jetour T2 launched in Malaysia at around Rs 37 lakh with turbo petrol engine; India likely to get plug-in hybrid version with JSW branding and more features.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 11:07 PM (IST)

Jetour has launched the T2 in Malaysia at a starting price of RM 157K which is roughly Rs 37 lakh plus in India currency. Unlike what's coming to India, the Jetour T2 has been offered with a single turbo petrol option in Malaysia. For India we expect the PHEV plug in hybrid version of the Jetour T2. There are three colour options too in offer in Malaysia and the interior comes with a lot of features like a 15.6 inch touchscreen, a 12 speaker audio system, electric front seats with ventilation, dual zone climate control, 360 degree camera and more.

Jetour T2 SUV showcased ahead of India launch, hybrid version expected with JSW branding.
Jetour T2 SUV showcased ahead of India launch, hybrid version expected with JSW branding.

The Jetour T2 in Malaysia comes with a turbo petrol only with an automatic gearbox. The Jetour brand has surpassed 4.5 lakh sales globally and the T2 has been a major hit in various markets. In India, we expect the T2 to be priced similarly as well and would be competition to the likes of the Toyota Fortuner. We expect prices to be less than the Fortuner but a lot will depend on the spec chosen and the equipment levels although we can expect a fully loaded model to be launched here.

The entry of JSW is hotly anticipated in India and here the car will have the JSW logo rather than a Jetour brand logo. The T2 would be one of the most interesting new cars to hit the Indian roads with already a teaser being shown. 

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About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 11:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
SUV Launch Auto News Jetour T2 JSW India
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