Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Become Parents To Twins; Hospital Crowd Triggers Fan Backlash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







What should have been a quiet, emotional visit quickly spiralled into chaos. Actor Ram Charan faced an overwhelming crowd of fans outside Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital when he arrived with his two-year-old daughter, Klin Kaara, to see his wife Upasana Konidela and their newborn twins. Videos of the incident soon surfaced online, triggering sharp criticism and renewed conversations around celebrity boundaries and child safety.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2026: Date, India Streaming Time, Host And Everything To Know About Music’s Biggest Night

Crowding Outside The Hospital Sparks Anger

#RamCharan was carrying his 2-year-old daughter while going to the hospital to visit his newborn twins, fans mobbed around him making it difficult for him and his little daughter by clicking selfies without any concern for the situationpic.twitter.com/7E3LNey3po



Shame on whoever… — Daily Culture (@DailyCultureYT) February 1, 2026

Footage circulating on social media shows Ram Charan stepping out of his vehicle while holding his daughter close, only to be surrounded by fans eager to catch a glimpse. Despite security presence, the crowd pressed in, leaving little room for movement. The actor appeared visibly distressed as he tried to protect his child and asked people to clear the way. Klin Kaara was seen covering her face as the situation intensified, before the pair were finally escorted inside.

The visuals left many viewers disturbed. One user wrote, “Ram Charan was mobbed by fans at Apollo, leaving him no space even while holding his child. Moments like these need basic civic sense and restraint.” Another added, “He is going to meet his wife and new born kids give some privacy don’t cause too much disturbance guys.”

Social Media Calls Out ‘Dangerous’ Conduct

Several others echoed similar concerns, with comments like, “Seeing fans mob @AlwaysRamCharan at the hospital while he's carrying his little girl is worrying. Excitement is great but touching her and pushing could hurt the child. Let's celebrate responsibly,” and “No civic sense. You’re happy, yes. But this isn’t a way to behave at a hospital.” One particularly upset user asked, “What is this worst behaviour, man?” while another worried, “Poor Klin Kaara, what if something happens to her?”

Welcoming Twins Amid The Uproar

With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl.



Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. ✨



Welcoming these little ones into our family… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 31, 2026

The incident comes just a day after Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, making them parents to three children. Sharing their joy in a joint statement, Ram said, “Being blessed with three children fills me with gratitude. I'm thankful to all our fans, loved ones and well-wishers, who have stood by us and supported us through every moment.”

Upasana added, “My father always believed that clarity of intention and faith go hand in hand… Our hope is to raise children who are strong yet compassionate.” The couple, married since 2013, had welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara, in 2023.