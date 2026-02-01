Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Become Parents To Twins; Hospital Crowd Triggers Fan Backlash

Ram Charan was surrounded by fans outside a Hyderabad hospital while visiting his newborn twins with daughter Klin Kaara, sparking outrage over safety and privacy concerns.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
What should have been a quiet, emotional visit quickly spiralled into chaos. Actor Ram Charan faced an overwhelming crowd of fans outside Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital when he arrived with his two-year-old daughter, Klin Kaara, to see his wife Upasana Konidela and their newborn twins. Videos of the incident soon surfaced online, triggering sharp criticism and renewed conversations around celebrity boundaries and child safety.

Crowding Outside The Hospital Sparks Anger

Footage circulating on social media shows Ram Charan stepping out of his vehicle while holding his daughter close, only to be surrounded by fans eager to catch a glimpse. Despite security presence, the crowd pressed in, leaving little room for movement. The actor appeared visibly distressed as he tried to protect his child and asked people to clear the way. Klin Kaara was seen covering her face as the situation intensified, before the pair were finally escorted inside.

The visuals left many viewers disturbed. One user wrote, “Ram Charan was mobbed by fans at Apollo, leaving him no space even while holding his child. Moments like these need basic civic sense and restraint.” Another added, “He is going to meet his wife and new born kids give some privacy don’t cause too much disturbance guys.”

Social Media Calls Out ‘Dangerous’ Conduct

Several others echoed similar concerns, with comments like, “Seeing fans mob @AlwaysRamCharan at the hospital while he's carrying his little girl is worrying. Excitement is great but touching her and pushing could hurt the child. Let's celebrate responsibly,” and “No civic sense. You’re happy, yes. But this isn’t a way to behave at a hospital.” One particularly upset user asked, “What is this worst behaviour, man?” while another worried, “Poor Klin Kaara, what if something happens to her?”

Welcoming Twins Amid The Uproar

The incident comes just a day after Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, making them parents to three children. Sharing their joy in a joint statement, Ram said, “Being blessed with three children fills me with gratitude. I'm thankful to all our fans, loved ones and well-wishers, who have stood by us and supported us through every moment.”

Upasana added, “My father always believed that clarity of intention and faith go hand in hand… Our hope is to raise children who are strong yet compassionate.” The couple, married since 2013, had welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara, in 2023.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Upasana Konidela Ram CHaran ENtertainment News Klin Kaara
