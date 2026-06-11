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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSelena Gomez Posts Intimate Photos With Benny Blanco; Pens Sweet Note

Selena Gomez Posts Intimate Photos With Benny Blanco; Pens Sweet Note

Selena Gomez has shared 16 never-before-seen photos with Benny Blanco. The photo dump offered a mix of old and recent memories with her husband.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Selena Gomez shared an Instagram tribute missing husband Benny Blanco.
  • Her post featured various photos, citing distance as minor.
  • Blanco responded with affection; couple married last year.

Selena Gomez recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Benny Blanco, as the couple spent some time apart due to work. In her post, the singer and actress admitted that she was missing him, but added that distance means “so little” when someone means so much.  

Selena Gomez Posts Photos With Benny Blanco

“Distance means so little when someone means so much…. Benny Blanco mish you bb,” she wrote while sharing the pictures on Instagram.  

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The photo dump offered a mix of old and recent memories with Blanco. The post featured everything from a throwback childhood picture of the music producer to snapshots capturing special occasions, vacations, celebrations, and everyday moments they have enjoyed together.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

The post quickly gained traction on social media, racking up more than two million likes. Blanco also joined the conversation in the comments section, sharing several affectionate messages for his wife.

“I fall more and more in love with you every day,” he wrote in one comment. In another, he added, “Time stands still when I’m in your arms.”

 Referring to one of the throwback photos, Blanco also joked, “I need that cowboy outfit back.”

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The couple tied the knot in September last year in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. While they frequently spend time together, their busy schedules often keep them apart. Blanco is primarily based in Los Angeles, while Gomez regularly travels for work. She is currently in London filming the sixth season of the hit series Only Murders in the Building.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Selena Gomez post a tribute to Benny Blanco?

She posted a heartfelt tribute because they were spending time apart due to work, and she was missing him. She expressed that distance means 'so little' when someone means so much.

What kind of photos did Selena Gomez share in her Instagram post?

She shared a photo dump featuring a mix of old and recent memories with Blanco. This included a throwback childhood picture of him, along with snapshots of vacations, celebrations, and everyday moments.

When did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco get married?

The couple tied the knot in September last year. Their ceremony was intimate and attended by close friends and family.

Why are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco frequently apart?

They are often apart due to their busy schedules and work commitments. Selena Gomez is currently in London filming, while Benny Blanco is primarily based in Los Angeles.

How did Benny Blanco react to Selena Gomez's Instagram tribute?

Benny Blanco joined the comments section, sharing affectionate messages like,

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
SELENA GOMEZ ENtertainment News Benny Blanco
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