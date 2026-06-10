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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAngelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara Files Plea To Drop ‘Pitt’ From Her Last Name

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara Files Plea To Drop ‘Pitt’ From Her Last Name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie after joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman University in 2023.

By : ANI | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 10:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Zahara Jolie legally filed to remove 'Pitt' from name.
  • Shiloh formally removed 'Pitt' from her surname in 2024.
  • Maddox, Vivienne publicly use 'Jolie' without 'Pitt' surname.
  • Children removing Pitt surname follows parents' 2016 separation.

Former couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Zahara, has officially filed a plea to have 'Pitt' removed from her last name. The 21-year-old has filed the petition for the change in name in the Superior Court of California on April 28, the People reported on Tuesday.

Zahara introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie after joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman University in 2023. Earlier this month, she was introduced by the same name while receiving her college diploma.

Her sibling, Vivienne similarly appeared as Vivienne Jolie in the 2024 Playbill for The Outsiders musical, a production on which she worked alongside her mother.
Zahara's plea came days after her brother, 24-year-old Maddox Jolie, also filed the petition to legally remove his father's last name following their parents' split in 2016 after two years of marriage and over 10 years as a couple. Jolie and Pitt's divorce was finalised in December 2024.

The 24-year-old removed his father's surname from the credits of 'Couture', the Angelina Jolie-led film on which he worked as an assistant director. His updated name was also included in the production notes distributed to journalists during the film's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025.

Among the siblings, Shiloh made the most formal change before Maddox. Born Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, she filed on her 18th birthday in May 2024 to legally remove "Pitt" from her surname and adopt the name Shiloh Jolie. The request was approved in August of the same year, as per E! News.

The former couple share six children, including Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Zahara Jolie-Pitt officially changed her last name?

Yes, Zahara has filed a plea to have

Have other Jolie-Pitt children also changed their names?

Yes, Shiloh filed to remove

When was Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce finalized?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce was finalized in December 2024. They had split in 2016 after two years of marriage and over 10 years as a couple.

Which of the Jolie-Pitt siblings was the first to formally change their last name?

Published at : 10 Jun 2026 10:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt ENtertainment News
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