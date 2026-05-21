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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesZeenat Aman Opens Up About Filming Gawaahi Amid Crumbling Marriage: 'Wanted To Escape My Personal Life'

Zeenat Aman Opens Up About Filming Gawaahi Amid Crumbling Marriage: 'Wanted To Escape My Personal Life'

Zeenat Aman recalled filming Gawaahi in 1988 amid a crumbling marriage, saying her mother's support allowed her to return to films after the birth of her first son, Azaan.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 May 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aman's return to acting marked a personal rebirth.

Zeenat Aman recently shared a candid note on Instagram recalling her 1988 courtroom drama Gawaahi, revealing that her marriage had already begun showing cracks when she returned to films after the birth of her first son.

Personal Life Fell Apart, Films Became Refuge

The veteran actress wrote that Gawaahi was shot in 1988, two years after the birth of her first son, Azaan, and just before the conception of her second son, Zahaan. By that point, the picture of domestic bliss she had imagined at the peak of her career was beginning to fade.

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Zeenat Aman wrote, “Having once wanted to escape my professional life, I now wanted to escape my personal life and remember my identity as something outside of daughter, mother, and wife! My amazing Amma stepped in to help out with Azaan, and that allowed me to accept the role of murder-accused Janhvi Kaul in Gawaahi.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

The film was a low-budget courtroom drama based on Ayn Rand's play The Night of January 16th, pitched to her by producer Vivek Vaswani and debut director Anant Balani. The cast included Shekhar Kapur and Ashutosh Gowarikar.

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Zeenat Aman Calls Herself 'Comeback Queen'

Recalling the experience, Zeenat Aman opened her note with a playful observation, asking how many comebacks one person can have, and answering herself: apparently unlimited.

Shekhar Kapur commented on her post, “I remember Gawahi well... and I still get a lot of messages on social media about the film... was fun doing that film, Zeenat ...” Her fans on social media commented praising her, “Even then … you knew the woman you are… and the woman you were about to become. I adore you then. I adore you now, I’ll adore you always.” Another user added, “It's really rejuvenating to read your narrative! I can simply visualise the narrative, and it comes naturally to you!”

Ever since Zeenat Aman joined Instagram in 2023, her posts have consistently sparked conversation, covering everything from on-screen nudity to parenting and celebrity privacy. She is best known for films like Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, and Hare Rama Hare Krishna. She was most recently seen in the Netflix original The Royals, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who else was in the cast of Gawaahi?

The cast of Gawaahi included Shekhar Kapur and Ashutosh Gowarikar. Zeenat Aman played the role of murder-accused Janhvi Kaul.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
The Royals Zeenat Amam Gawaahi Zeenat Amam Movies
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