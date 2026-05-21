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HomeEntertainmentMoviesBobby Deol Turns Troubled Rockstar And Assualt Accused In Anurag Kashyap's Thriller Bandar: WATCH

Bobby Deol Turns Troubled Rockstar And Assualt Accused In Anurag Kashyap's Thriller Bandar: WATCH

The trailer of Bandar is out. Bobby Deol plays a fading rockstar caught in a disturbing scandal in Anurag Kashyap’s gritty thriller releasing on June 5, 2026.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 May 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bandar trailer released, showcasing fame, scandal, violence.
  • Bobby Deol stars as a rockstar facing sexual assault charges.
  • Film explores a troubled man's downfall and prison struggles.
  • Anurag Kashyap directs, hinting at a morally complex thriller.

The trailer for Bandar has finally been released. The trailer wastes no time dragging viewers into a disturbing world fuelled by fame, loneliness, scandal and violence. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and headlined by Bobby Deol, the film promises a tense psychological thriller that refuses to paint anyone as entirely innocent or guilty. Backed by Zee Studios and produced under Saffron Magicworks, the film is set to release in cinemas worldwide on June 5, 2026.

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Bobby Deol Plays A Rockstar Spiralling Out Of Control

At the centre of the story is Sameera Mehra, a once-famous rockstar struggling to hold onto his fading celebrity status while his personal life slowly collapses around him. The trailer opens with glamour and excess as Sameer walks into a lavish party dressed in a sparkling jacket and oversized sunglasses, commanding attention wherever he goes.

But beneath that polished exterior lies a deeply troubled man. The cracks begin to show during a revealing interaction when a woman asks him, “Why are you on a dating app? You can get any girl you want,” and Sameer responds by calling himself “a bahut bura aur ghatiya kisam ka aadmi [a terrible and creepy person]."

The trailer then shifts into darker territory as Sameer is shown endlessly swiping through dating profiles, seemingly detached from reality and driven only by appearances.

The Story Takes A Dark Turn

The atmosphere changes dramatically midway through the trailer when Sameer’s glamorous world comes crashing down after he is arrested on sexual assault charges following a complaint filed by a character played by Sapna Pabbi. Even while being handcuffed, Sameer insists that he has been framed.

Sanya Malhotra appears as his sister and delivers a blunt reality check, calling him an idiot as the trailer hints at strained family relationships unfolding behind the scandal.

Much of the thriller appears to unfold inside prison walls, where Sameer is seen facing brutal violence from inmates while trying to survive an increasingly hostile environment. The final moments of the trailer leave behind an unsettling sense of uncertainty, with images of isolation, aggression and emotional collapse dominating the screen.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 First Reviews: Fans Find Mohanlal Film ‘Boring, Predictable’; Some Call It ‘First Flop In Drishyam Series’

Anurag Kashyap Returns To His Signature Style

Known for crafting morally complex and emotionally raw stories, Kashyap appears firmly back in familiar territory with Bandar. The film leans heavily into the filmmaker’s trademark storytelling style.

The screenplay has been written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the creative duo behind acclaimed titles including Paatal Lok, Kohrra and Udta Punjab.

Alongside Bobby Deol, the film also stars Raj B Shetty, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the genre of the film Bandar?

Bandar is described as a tense psychological thriller that explores themes of fame, loneliness, scandal, and violence.

Who directed and stars in the film Bandar?

The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and headlined by Bobby Deol.

When will Bandar be released?

Bandar is set to release in cinemas worldwide on June 5, 2026.

What is the central conflict in Bandar?

The story follows a once-famous rockstar struggling with fading celebrity, personal collapse, and an arrest on sexual assault charges.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anurag Kashyap Bobby Deol Sanya Malhotra Sapna Pabbi Bandar Trailer
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