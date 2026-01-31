‘They Cried Tears Of Joy’: Sara Arjun On Her Most Euphoric Day After Dhurandhar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







For Sara Arjun, the success of Dhurandhar wasn’t defined by box office numbers or critical acclaim, it was deeply personal. The young actor recently revealed that watching her parents break down in tears of joy after seeing her performance became the most euphoric moment of her life, one that eclipsed every professional milestone she has achieved so far.

Parents’ Emotional Reaction Becomes Sara’s Most Cherished Memory

SARA ARJUN REVEALED THAT HER PARENTS WERE CRYING TEARS OF JOY AFTER WATCHING THEIR DAUGHTER IN DHURANDHAR 🥹❤️🎬✨️#Dhurandhar #Dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/JeAUIsC0Mf — Aditi (@Aditi289867132) January 29, 2026

Appearing in a recent interview with television presenter Suma Kanakala, Sara reflected on a moment that continues to stay with her long after Dhurandhar dominated the box office. The Aditya Dhar–directed spy thriller, which stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi, has been widely praised for its gripping narrative and intense performances. It also began streaming on Netflix on January 30.

Recalling the experience, Sara shared how both her parents, actors Raj Arjun and Sanya Arjun, were overwhelmed after watching her on screen.

“There was a day when both my parents were crying tears of joy because of something I did. So that’s my most euphoric day ever. It meant a lot to me.”

She added, “Yeah, tears of joy. Like it meant a lot to me, that day.”

When asked if she was referring to Dhurandhar, Sara smiled and confirmed that she was.

From Ponniyin Selvan To Dhurandhar: A Journey Shaped By Instinct

Opening up about her evolving career path, Sara spoke about how her plans initially revolved around formal education rather than a full-time acting career. However, a series of compelling scripts slowly reshaped her journey.

“After Ponniyin Selvan, I went to boarding school, and then my initial plan was to go abroad to study film and acting. But then while I was giving my boards, I signed Magic. And then right after I came out again I was sticking to my plan. But when Euphoria came to me it was so tempting to do. As a human I felt this urge to be a part of a story like this. After PS2 it was Magic, then Euphoria and then Dhurandhar. In fact, I signed Dhurandhar while shooting for Euphoria.”

Her role as Yalina Jamali opposite Ranveer Singh marked a defining chapter in her career, earning praise for its maturity and emotional depth.

More Meaningful Than Awards Or Accolades

While Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest Indian films in recent times, Sara believes no professional recognition can match what she felt that day. Her parents’ reaction, she says, reflected years of growth, sacrifice and belief, making it far more meaningful than trophies or headlines.

As Dhurandhar continues to reach new audiences on streaming platforms, Sara is now gearing up for her upcoming Telugu debut Euphoria, scheduled to release on February 6, directed by Gunasekhar. With another chapter already unfolding, that emotional moment at home remains her most treasured success.