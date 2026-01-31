Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘They Cried Tears Of Joy’: Sara Arjun On Her Most Euphoric Day After Dhurandhar

‘They Cried Tears Of Joy’: Sara Arjun On Her Most Euphoric Day After Dhurandhar

Sara Arjun reveals how her parents were moved to tears after watching her performance in Dhurandhar, calling it the most euphoric moment of her life.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

For Sara Arjun, the success of Dhurandhar wasn’t defined by box office numbers or critical acclaim, it was deeply personal. The young actor recently revealed that watching her parents break down in tears of joy after seeing her performance became the most euphoric moment of her life, one that eclipsed every professional milestone she has achieved so far.

ALSO READ: Mardaani 3 Box Office Day 1: Rani Mukerji’s Gritty Cop Drama Opens Steady At ₹3.8 Crore

Parents’ Emotional Reaction Becomes Sara’s Most Cherished Memory

Appearing in a recent interview with television presenter Suma Kanakala, Sara reflected on a moment that continues to stay with her long after Dhurandhar dominated the box office. The Aditya Dhar–directed spy thriller, which stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi, has been widely praised for its gripping narrative and intense performances. It also began streaming on Netflix on January 30.

Recalling the experience, Sara shared how both her parents, actors Raj Arjun and Sanya Arjun, were overwhelmed after watching her on screen.

“There was a day when both my parents were crying tears of joy because of something I did. So that’s my most euphoric day ever. It meant a lot to me.”

She added, “Yeah, tears of joy. Like it meant a lot to me, that day.”

When asked if she was referring to Dhurandhar, Sara smiled and confirmed that she was.

From Ponniyin Selvan To Dhurandhar: A Journey Shaped By Instinct

(Image Source: Twitter/@KeerthiVas90753)
(Image Source: Twitter/@KeerthiVas90753)

Opening up about her evolving career path, Sara spoke about how her plans initially revolved around formal education rather than a full-time acting career. However, a series of compelling scripts slowly reshaped her journey.

“After Ponniyin Selvan, I went to boarding school, and then my initial plan was to go abroad to study film and acting. But then while I was giving my boards, I signed Magic. And then right after I came out again I was sticking to my plan. But when Euphoria came to me it was so tempting to do. As a human I felt this urge to be a part of a story like this. After PS2 it was Magic, then Euphoria and then Dhurandhar. In fact, I signed Dhurandhar while shooting for Euphoria.”

Her role as Yalina Jamali opposite Ranveer Singh marked a defining chapter in her career, earning praise for its maturity and emotional depth.

More Meaningful Than Awards Or Accolades

While Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest Indian films in recent times, Sara believes no professional recognition can match what she felt that day. Her parents’ reaction, she says, reflected years of growth, sacrifice and belief, making it far more meaningful than trophies or headlines.

As Dhurandhar continues to reach new audiences on streaming platforms, Sara is now gearing up for her upcoming Telugu debut Euphoria, scheduled to release on February 6, directed by Gunasekhar. With another chapter already unfolding, that emotional moment at home remains her most treasured success.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Sara Arjun's most euphoric moment related to the film Dhurandhar?

Sara Arjun's most euphoric moment was watching her parents cry tears of joy after seeing her performance in Dhurandhar. This personal reaction meant more to her than any professional milestone.

Who directed the spy thriller Dhurandhar?

The spy thriller Dhurandhar was directed by Aditya Dhar. It features a notable cast including Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna.

What was Sara Arjun's initial career plan after Ponniyin Selvan?

After Ponniyin Selvan, Sara Arjun initially planned to go abroad to study film and acting. She was also preparing for her board exams during this period.

When did Dhurandhar begin streaming on Netflix?

Dhurandhar began streaming on Netflix on January 30th. The film has been praised for its gripping narrative and intense performances.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Sara Arjun Dhurandhar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'I Have No Information': Sharad Pawar On Sunetra Pawar Taking Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
'I Have No Information': Sharad Pawar On Sunetra Pawar Taking Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
World
Fresh Epstein Files Allege Trump Was 'Compromised By Israel', FBI Document Says
Fresh Epstein Files Allege Trump Was 'Compromised By Israel', FBI Document Says
India
Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Likely To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM Today
Sunetra Pawar Likely To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM Today
World
'They Want To Make A Deal': Trump Signals Iran May Negotiate To Avert US Military Action
'They Want To Make A Deal': Trump Signals Iran May Negotiate To Avert US Military Action
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar to Take Oath as Deputy CM Today
Breaking News: Sharad Pawar Claims He Was Unaware of Sunetra Pawar’s Deputy CM Swearing-In
Breaking News: Sunetra Pawar Set to Become Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy CM
Breaking News: Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif Admits Seeking IMF Loans Was Humiliating
Breaking News: Ongoing Gunfight in Kishhtwar, Security Forces in Search of 2–3 Jaish Terrorists
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget