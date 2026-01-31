Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mardaani 3 Box Office Day 1: Rani Mukerji's Gritty Cop Drama Opens Steady At ₹3.8 Crore

Mardaani 3 Box Office Day 1: Rani Mukerji’s Gritty Cop Drama Opens Steady At ₹3.8 Crore

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji’s cop thriller opens steady at ₹3.8 crore in India. Check occupancy, comparisons, and weekend outlook.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji has returned to familiar yet formidable territory with Mardaani 3, stepping back into the shoes of fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. The much-anticipated third instalment of the franchise made a measured entry at the domestic box office, registering a respectable opening despite its intense subject matter and limited release footprint. While the numbers may not scream blockbuster, they signal a steady start for a film driven more by substance than spectacle.

ALSO READ: Border 2 Collection Day 8: Did Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 Affect Sunny Deol’s Film’s Box Office Run?

Mardaani 3 Registers A Solid Opening Despite Modest Scale

According to early trade estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 collected approximately ₹3.8 crore net in India on its first day. For a film anchored in a serious, socially rooted narrative rather than mass entertainment, the opening is being viewed as encouraging. The steady performance reflects audience interest in the franchise and continued faith in Mukerji’s portrayal of a tough, no-nonsense police officer.

Notably, the film’s opening-day earnings mirror the exact day-one figures of Mardaani 2, which also debuted with ₹3.8 crore in 2019. However, the latest chapter falls short of surpassing its predecessor’s initial momentum.

Rani Mukerji Returns As Shivani Shivaji Roy

Mukerji once again leads the narrative as Shivani Shivaji Roy, a character that has become synonymous with her ability to portray strength, restraint, and moral resolve. Many fans have long associated the Mardaani franchise with her commanding screen presence, and early responses suggest that her performance continues to resonate.

The film’s release also carries symbolic weight, as it coincides with Rani Mukerji completing 30 years in Indian cinema, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and written by Aayush Gupta, Mardaani 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. Alongside Mukerji, the film stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in pivotal roles.

Occupancy Improves As The Day Progresses

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 18.01% on Friday, January 30, 2026, with audience turnout building gradually through the day. Morning shows began on a subdued note at 8.97%, which climbed to 14.78% in the afternoon. The upward trend continued in the evening with 17.13%, before peaking during night shows at 31.14%—a sign of growing interest among late-evening audiences.

Region-wise, Delhi-NCR led with 526 shows, posting an occupancy of 18.75%, while Mumbai performed stronger, registering 26.75% occupancy across 381 shows.

How Mardaani 3 Compares To Recent Releases

Despite backing from Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 3 arrived with a relatively restrained theatrical rollout, screening across approximately 2,299 to 2,345 shows nationwide. The limited scale placed it in direct competition with last week’s release Border 2, which continues to dominate screens with nearly 5,000 shows and earned ₹11 crore on its eighth day, far outpacing Mardaani 3’s opening figures.

However, when measured against several of Mukerji’s recent releases, the film performs notably better. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway opened at ₹1.27 crore, Bunty Aur Babli 2 collected ₹2.8 crore, and Hichki debuted with ₹3.3 crore.

In the broader genre comparison, Mardaani 3 has outpaced films like Kareena Kapoor’s The Buckingham Murders, which opened at ₹1.15 crore, and Yami Gautam’s Haq, which earned ₹1.75 crore. However, it trails Yami Gautam’s Article 370, which made a strong debut at ₹5.9 crore, and Alia Bhatt’s Jigra, which opened at ₹4.25 crore.

What Lies Ahead For The Franchise

As the weekend unfolds, all eyes will be on whether Mardaani 3 can convert its steady start into sustained box office growth. With no major releases lined up until Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo arrives over the Valentine’s Day weekend, the film enjoys a relatively open window to build momentum.

Will the franchise’s loyal audience and positive word-of-mouth be enough to push the numbers higher? The coming days will reveal whether Shivani Shivaji Roy can once again dominate the box office battlefield.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Mardaani 3's opening day box office collection in India?

Mardaani 3 collected approximately ₹3.8 crore net in India on its first day, according to early trade estimates.

How does Mardaani 3's opening day collection compare to Mardaani 2?

Mardaani 3's opening day earnings mirror Mardaani 2's debut collection of ₹3.8 crore. However, the latest installment did not surpass its predecessor's initial momentum.

What was the overall Hindi occupancy for Mardaani 3 on its release day?

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 18.01% on Friday, January 30, 2026, with occupancy increasing throughout the day.

How does Mardaani 3's opening compare to other recent female-led films?

Mardaani 3 opened better than films like Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and The Buckingham Murders, but trails behind Article 370 and Jigra.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rani Mukerji Mardaani 3 Mardaani 3 Box Office
Embed widget