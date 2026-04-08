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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSanya Malhotra, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Break Up After Dating

Sanya Malhotra, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Break Up After Dating

Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Sharma dated for almost one year before parting their ways.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
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Sanya Malhotra and sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, who were rumoured to be in a relationship, have reportedly gone their separate ways after dating for over a year. While the two never soft-launched or hard-launched their relationship on social media, they were reportedly dating and largely avoided being spotted together in public to keep things low-key.

Sanya Malhotra, Rishab Sharma Break Up 

According to a source-based report by Hindustan Times, the two have now ended their relationship. They have also unfollowed each other on social media.

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The report also claimed that the sitarist, whose recent concert was attended by Deepika Padukone, is now reportedly seeing someone else. “Rishab is now dating someone else but keeping it hush-hush,” Hindustan Times quoted another source as saying.

Sanya Malhotra, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Dating?

Rumours about Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s relationship started after they were seen leaving the same venue separately to avoid being photographed together.

In January 2025, a user on Reddit shared a few pictures showing the two spending time at the same place. In one of the images, the sitarist was seen posing with a fan while Sanya stood nearby, which further sparked speculation among fans.

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Internet users also noticed that both had attended the same event and posed with the same person in separate photos. 

Another Reddit user claimed to have spotted them together during a visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in December 2024.

“In December 2024, I was in Banaras. On the night of the 22nd, I went to attend the Shayan Aarti at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Amid the crowd, I suddenly noticed a familiar face standing near the temple's main gate. it was none other than Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma. Given his fame for his sitar mastery and social media presence, people around him were waving and acknowledging him. As you typically do when visiting a temple, I sat for a while before leaving. I moved over to the side mandapam near the Maa Annapurna temple, where I saw a woman sitting with her head down, seemingly meditating. It was Sanya Malhotra. While people were buzzing over Rishabh, only a few seemed to recognise Sanya. Just thought I'd ask here if anyone has any gossip or details about this,” the Reddit user wrote.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma still together?

No, Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma have reportedly ended their relationship after dating for over a year.

Did Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma make their relationship public?

No, they largely avoided being spotted together and did not officially announce or showcase their relationship on social media.

How did rumors about their relationship start?

Rumors began after they were seen leaving the same venues separately and were spotted at the same events, sparking speculation among fans.

Are either of them reportedly seeing someone else now?

Yes, it is reported that Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is now dating someone else, though he is keeping it private.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
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Sanya Malhotra Rishab Rikhiram Sharma
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