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As Ranveer Singh continues to bask in the success of Dhurandhar 2, Deepika Padukone recently found herself facing criticism online. Several social media users questioned why the actor had remained “silent” about her husband’s film. Deepika, for the first time now, has broken her silence on what is apparently the “Internet’s most asked question”. Although she did not make a dedicated post, she responded to one of the comments that directly questioned her silence.

Deepika Reacts To Viral Instagram Reel

Deepika came across a Reel on Instagram that discussed her absence from the celebrations around the film’s success.

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“Deepika Padukone just gave the ‘silent treatment’ to a Rs 500 crore budget. While Dhurandhar 2 shatters global records, Deepika skipped the premiere to attend a sitar concert with her in-laws instead. No posts, no praise, just silence.”

The caption ended with a question, “Is she making a statement against the director or just dodging the internet’s favourite drama?”

What The Reel Claimed

In the Reel, the anchor said that Deepika had skipped the screening of Dhurandhar 2 and instead attended a concert the following night. He also pointed out that despite the film’s record-breaking run, Deepika had neither posted about it nor attended its premiere.

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The presenter further highlighted that the film had become the fastest Hindi movie to cross Rs 500 crore worldwide, yet Deepika did not say anything. The Reel concluded by questioning whether her silence was intentional.

Deepika’s Response

The 40-year-old actor took to the comments section of the post to put rumours to rest. “The latter, my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?” she wrote in the comments.

How Did Social Media Users React?

Deepika’s comment, within hours, received more than 500 likes, with many users responding in her support.

One user wrote, “The joke is on the whole internet.” Another commented, “You should respond to your haters like this more often.”

Several fans also defended the actor, saying public support does not always have to be displayed on social media.

“She’s busy taking care of their kids—leave her alone,” one user wrote. Another added, “Support doesn’t mean everything has to be showcased on social media.”