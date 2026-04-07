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HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2’s India Collection, Ends 9-Year Box Office Reign Of Prabhas’ Film

Dhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2’s India Collection, Ends 9-Year Box Office Reign Of Prabhas’ Film

Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the India collections of Baahubali 2 and now stands just behind Pushpa 2. The film is now eyeing the title of India’s highest-grossing film.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 10:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Dhurandhar 2, also titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has broken yet another record at the box office. The film has dethroned Baahubali 2: The Conclusion after nine years to become the second-highest-grossing film in the country. It now stands only behind Pushpa 2: The Rule, which collected Rs 1,234.10 crore at the Indian box office.

Given its current pace at the box office, the film is expected to soon become the highest-grossing film in India.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20

On Day 20, which is the third Tuesday, the film has collected Rs 9.09 crore at the box office so far, according to Sacnilk. Out of this, Rs 8.71 crore came from Hindi shows, while Rs 0.13 crore and Rs 0.25 crore were contributed by Tamil and Telugu shows, respectively. These numbers are live figures and will be updated once the late-night shows conclude.

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The film, a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar, earned Rs 674.17 crore in its first week and Rs 263.65 crore in its second week. It is currently running in its third week, which will conclude this Wednesday.

The film’s worldwide collection stands at Rs 1,625.72 crore, of which the India gross is Rs 1,225.72 crore, while overseas earnings stand at Rs 400 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Paid previews: Rs 43 crore
Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore
Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore
Day 3: Rs 113 crore
Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore
Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore
Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore
Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore

First-week total: Rs 674.17 crore

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Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore
Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore
Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore
Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore
Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore
Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore
Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Second-week total: Rs 263.65 crore

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore
Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore
Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore
Day 19: Rs 10 crore
Day 20: Rs 9.09 crore

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also features Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. In the film, Ranveer Singh plays an Indian spy named Hamza Mazari Ali, who infiltrates Pakistan’s Lyari region to dismantle a terrorist network. The second instalment also explores the character’s backstory, tracing his transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza Mazari Ali. Following its theatrical run, the film is expected to be released on JioHotstar.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What record has Dhurandhar 2 broken at the box office?

Dhurandhar 2 has become the second-highest-grossing film in India, dethroning Baahubali 2: The Conclusion after nine years.

What is Dhurandhar 2's current position among India's highest-grossing films?

Dhurandhar 2 is currently the second-highest-grossing film in India, only behind Pushpa 2: The Rule.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 collect on its 20th day?

On its 20th day, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 9.09 crore, with the majority coming from Hindi shows.

What is Dhurandhar 2's worldwide collection?

Dhurandhar 2's worldwide collection stands at Rs 1,625.72 crore, including Rs 1,225.72 crore from India and Rs 400 crore from overseas.

Who are the main actors in Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 10:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prabhas Baahubali 2 Dhurandhar 2
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