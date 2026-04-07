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Dhurandhar 2, also titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has broken yet another record at the box office. The film has dethroned Baahubali 2: The Conclusion after nine years to become the second-highest-grossing film in the country. It now stands only behind Pushpa 2: The Rule, which collected Rs 1,234.10 crore at the Indian box office.

Given its current pace at the box office, the film is expected to soon become the highest-grossing film in India.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20

On Day 20, which is the third Tuesday, the film has collected Rs 9.09 crore at the box office so far, according to Sacnilk. Out of this, Rs 8.71 crore came from Hindi shows, while Rs 0.13 crore and Rs 0.25 crore were contributed by Tamil and Telugu shows, respectively. These numbers are live figures and will be updated once the late-night shows conclude.

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The film, a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar, earned Rs 674.17 crore in its first week and Rs 263.65 crore in its second week. It is currently running in its third week, which will conclude this Wednesday.

The film’s worldwide collection stands at Rs 1,625.72 crore, of which the India gross is Rs 1,225.72 crore, while overseas earnings stand at Rs 400 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Paid previews: Rs 43 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore

First-week total: Rs 674.17 crore

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Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Second-week total: Rs 263.65 crore

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore

Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore

Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 10 crore

Day 20: Rs 9.09 crore

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also features Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. In the film, Ranveer Singh plays an Indian spy named Hamza Mazari Ali, who infiltrates Pakistan’s Lyari region to dismantle a terrorist network. The second instalment also explores the character’s backstory, tracing his transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza Mazari Ali. Following its theatrical run, the film is expected to be released on JioHotstar.